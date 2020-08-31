Final Day Of August Headlines And Highlights

It was a busy weekend in sports and we roll through it all, and The Morning Line recaps it all for you.

The Red Sox appear to be sellers at the Major League Baseball trade deadline, and made their first move, and they might be making more soon, and at the same time Boston won back to back games against the Washington Nationals at Fenway Park.

We have more Major League Baseball notes too, and we have NBA Headlines including what went down in game one of the Celtics and Raptors semifinal series.

The Boston Bruins have their backs firmly against the wall, we looked ahead to Monday night's game five with Tampa Bay and we updated the rest of the NHL Playoffs from Sunday.

One college football team had to cancel a scrimmage because of COVID-19 concerns, and two teams kicked off the college football season, we have details of both

There was a wild finish on the PGA Tour we explain that, and how the NASCAR regular season ended and what the playoffs look like.

And with the Kentucky Derby looming this weekend, there was a decision made regarding the finish of the 2019 Derby. We have all of those details.

Get your day started the right way with all of the notes you need with Wayne, Greg, and Jeff.