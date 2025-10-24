The final week of the high school football regular season is upon us. It was just seven weeks ago that we were getting ready to kick off the season. Now, we're looking at postseason brackets take shape.

A 23-2 Week 6 by Mr. ESP sees the season average at a healthy .846 winning percentage as we gear up for the stretch run.

Here's who Ernie has winning around the state this weekend on the gridiron.

Last week: 23-2 (.920)

Season 148-27 (.846)

High schools

Friday’s games -

Bangor 21, at Edward Little 7

At Leavitt 28, Hermon 21

At Foxcroft Academy 24, Brewer 7

John Bapst 30, at Hampden Academy 6

Greely 32, at Oceanside 6

Wells 24, at Old Town 14

At Madison 26, Belfast 8

Poland 32, at MCI 12

Mattanawcook Academy 18, at Mountain Valley 14

At Lawrence 16, Messalonskee 15

At Skowhegan 20, Mt. Blue 7

At Mount Ararat 35, Ellsworth 12

At Yarmouth 27, MDI 14

At Orono 32, Bucksport 14

Saturday’s games -

At Nokomis 21, Medomak Valley 18

At Winslow 34, Morse 7

At Camden Hills 30, Lake Region 20

Gray-New Gloucester 26, at Waterville 6

At Boothbay 20, Mount View 8

Spruce Mountain 28, at Dexter 26

Stearns 32, at Sacopee Valley 14

Washington Academy 27, at St. John Valley 20

Colleges

Saturday’s games -

At Maine 21, Elon 17

At U. New England 35, Husson 24

At New England College 21, Maine Maritime 14