Former Black Bear Looking To Be A Role Model

Brooke Stacey played hockey at UMaine from 2014 through 2018, and then spent a couple of months playing internationally, now the 5'10" winger from Kahnawake, Quebec is playing in the NWHL for the Buffalo Beauts.

As a rookie in the highest women's hockey league in the United States Brooke was an All-Star, but had to cut her season short because she was pregnant.

Now a couple of months after giving birth to her son, she is working her way back to be able to play for the Beauts this season.

We talked with her about her journey and how she wants to be a role model for new moms.

Photo Credit to Michael Hetzel

