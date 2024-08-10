Former Mr Basketball and Current Lake Region Basketball Coach Ryan Martin Sets 3-point Guinness World Record [VIDEO]

There were big things happening at Lake Region High School in Naples, Maine on Friday, August 9th... Like Guinness World Record happenings!

Ryan Martin won the 2018 Mr. Basketball Award and Gatorade Boy's Basketball Player of the Year, playing for Maranacook. After a successful college career he has become a basketball coach, leading the Lake Region Lakers.

On Friday he broke the Guinness World Record of 1,077 3-pointers made in a hour, set by Daniel Loriaux in June 2012 draining 1,134 3-pointers.

You can watch the world record below!