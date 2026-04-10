On Thursday, April 9th Ricky Craven Speedway 95 presented by Bar Harbor Bank & Trust announced a partnership with Darling's as Official Car and Truck Sponsor and the 2026 Pro Stock Series Sponsor

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Darling's presence will be integrated throughout the Speedway including branding, fan engagement, and direct support of one track's premiere racing division.

In the press release track owner Ricky Craven said "I feel like we've collectively scored a hat trick. This collaboration with Darling's makes our racetrack stronger and will help draw top talent from around New England and Canada for our Pro Stock Series races."

The Pro Stock division is expected to be a cornerstone of the 2026 racing calendar, featuring top regional and competitive fields.

Jay Darling stated in the press release "Partnering with the Ricky Craven Speedway presented by Bar Harbor Bank & Trust is a strong opportunity for Darling's to support a venue that brings together competition, community and family entertainment. Racing has a deep following across Maine, and we're proud to help grow the Pro Stock Series while enhancing the experience or drivers, teams and fans."

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