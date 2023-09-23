Friday Maine High School Football Scores – September 22

Here are the Week 4 Friday night, September 22nd High School Football scores for games played and reported in the State of Maine.

Bonny Eagle 36 Scarborough 0

Brunswick 54 Lake Region 20

Camden Hills 20 Mountain Valley 16

Cheverus 26 Wells 20

Dirigo 42 Traip Academy 0

Foxcroft Academy 68 Madison 0

Fryeburg Academy 48 Cape Elizabeth 8

Gardiner 35 Edward Little 26

John Bapst 31 Old Town 6

Hampden Academy 40 MCI 6

Kennebunk 28 Deering 6

Lawrence 40 Cony 7

Lewiston 21 Bangor 14

Maranacook 68 Sacopee Valley 12

Mattanawcook Academy 54 Ellsworth 30

Messalonskee 51 Brewer 0

Mount Ararat 34 Greely 28

MDI 36 Waterville 16

Morse 36 Spruce Mountain 8

Noble 49 Biddeford 6

Orono 44 Bucksport 18

Poland 22 Freeport 2

Portland 2 Falmouth 0 (Falmouth forfeited the game not having enough healthy players)

Sanford 42 Marshwood 6

Skowhegan 18 Mount Blue 13

South Portland 42 Gorham 18

Stearns 62 Houlton 28

Thornton Academy 37 Windham 6

Yarmouth 38 Gray-New Gloucester 20

