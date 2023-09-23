Friday Maine High School Football Scores – September 22
Here are the Week 4 Friday night, September 22nd High School Football scores for games played and reported in the State of Maine.
- Bonny Eagle 36 Scarborough 0
- Brunswick 54 Lake Region 20
- Camden Hills 20 Mountain Valley 16
- Cheverus 26 Wells 20
- Dirigo 42 Traip Academy 0
- Foxcroft Academy 68 Madison 0
- Fryeburg Academy 48 Cape Elizabeth 8
- Gardiner 35 Edward Little 26
- John Bapst 31 Old Town 6
- Hampden Academy 40 MCI 6
- Kennebunk 28 Deering 6
- Lawrence 40 Cony 7
- Lewiston 21 Bangor 14
- Maranacook 68 Sacopee Valley 12
- Mattanawcook Academy 54 Ellsworth 30
- Messalonskee 51 Brewer 0
- Mount Ararat 34 Greely 28
- MDI 36 Waterville 16
- Morse 36 Spruce Mountain 8
- Noble 49 Biddeford 6
- Orono 44 Bucksport 18
- Poland 22 Freeport 2
- Portland 2 Falmouth 0 (Falmouth forfeited the game not having enough healthy players)
- Sanford 42 Marshwood 6
- Skowhegan 18 Mount Blue 13
- South Portland 42 Gorham 18
- Stearns 62 Houlton 28
- Thornton Academy 37 Windham 6
- Yarmouth 38 Gray-New Gloucester 20
