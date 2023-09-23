Friday Maine High School Football Scores – September 22

Friday Maine High School Football Scores &#8211; September 22

Here are the Week 4 Friday night, September 22nd High School Football scores for games played and reported in the State of Maine.

  • Bonny Eagle 36 Scarborough 0
  • Brunswick 54 Lake Region 20
  • Camden Hills 20 Mountain Valley 16
  • Cheverus 26 Wells 20
  • Dirigo 42 Traip Academy 0
  • Foxcroft Academy 68 Madison 0
  • Fryeburg Academy 48 Cape Elizabeth 8
  • Gardiner 35 Edward Little 26
  • John Bapst 31 Old Town 6
  • Hampden Academy 40 MCI 6
  • Kennebunk 28 Deering 6
  • Lawrence 40 Cony 7
  • Lewiston 21 Bangor 14
  • Maranacook 68 Sacopee Valley 12
  • Mattanawcook Academy 54 Ellsworth 30
  • Messalonskee 51 Brewer 0
  • Mount Ararat 34 Greely 28
  • MDI 36 Waterville 16
  • Morse 36 Spruce Mountain 8
  • Noble 49 Biddeford 6
  • Orono 44 Bucksport 18
  • Poland 22 Freeport 2
  • Portland 2 Falmouth 0 (Falmouth forfeited the game not having enough healthy players)
  • Sanford 42 Marshwood 6
  • Skowhegan 18 Mount Blue 13
  • South Portland 42 Gorham 18
  • Stearns 62 Houlton 28
  • Thornton Academy 37 Windham 6
  • Yarmouth 38 Gray-New Gloucester 20
