Friday Morning Headlines and Highlights 9-18-20

Wayne, Bryan, and Jeff cover the world of sports with all of the headlines of note to get your Friday underway.

We have the details of the second game of the NBA's Eastern Conference Finals as the Miami Heat once again came back from being down by double figures to beat the Boston Celtics and take a two games to none lead, forcing the Celtics to now win 4 of the next 5 games to advance to the NBA Finals.

The matchup for the Stanley Cup Finals is set after game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals and we'll let you know how it ended and what the Finals will look like and when it starts.

The Boston Red Sox wrapped up their 9 game road trip and their record at the end of it may have been surprising to you, we recap the Sox and the Marlins in Miami from last night.

It was a record setting night for the Yankees in the Bronx against Toronto, we'll let you know about those milestones reached

We also know two more who guaranteed a slot in the Major League Baseball playoffs.

The Patriots are supposed to play at Seattle this weekend, the wildfires on the west coast may make that game a question mark, we have those details.

We have notes from the best US Open golf round ever on the PGA Tour, another college football conference is looking for a way to kickoff their season, we have those details.

And we let you know the decision of one school regarding their fall sports teams and athletes.

We have all of those stories in more in our tour of the sports topics of the day on The Morning Line.