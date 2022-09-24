Friday Night Football Results – September 23

Friday night, September 23rd was the 1st Friday of Fall, and the temperatures didn't disappoint, with temps anywhere from the mid 40's to lower 50's. It was a good night to play football. Here are the Friday, September 23rd Maine High School Football results

Biddefored 34 Deering 0

Bonny Eagle 52 Edward Little 48

Bucksport 36 Orono 15

Camden Hills 31 Ellsworth 14

Cape Elizabeth 41 South Portland 13

Cony 34 Windham 10

Dexter 58 St. John Valley 0

Falmouth 39 Messalonskee 9

Gardiner 41 Brunswick 0

Lawrence 41 Brewer 20

Leavitt 36 Wells 0

Lisbon 14 Foxcroft Academy 13

Morse 70 Lake Region 28

Mt. Ararat 46 Gray-New Gloucester 12

Nokomis 42 Old Town 12

Oceanside 38 Hampden Acadmy 12

Poland 34 Biddeford 0

Skowhegan 47 Bangor 0

Spruce Mountain 50 Waterville 36

Winslow 28 Mt. Blue 18

Yarmouth 50 MDI 46

