Friday Night High School Football Scores October 8

Photo Chris Popper

What a gorgeous night for football! There was a slight chill in the air, and the regular season is winding down. Here are the Friday October 8th High School Football scores

  • Bangor 49 Edward Little 13
  • Bonny Eagle 48 Lewiston 8
  • Dexter 50 Ellsworth 24
  • Falmouth 38 Mesalonskee 32
  • Freeport 26 Bucksport 7
  • Leavitt 39 Cape Elizabeth 27
  • Mattanowcook  Academy 50 Houlton 48
  • MCI 26 Hermon 20
  • Mount Blue 37 Old Town 7
  • Mount View 47 Orono 14
  • Skowhegan 40 Brewer 8
  • Wells 34 Gardiner 6
  • Winthrop 48 Madison 6
Categories: High School Football, High School Football Scores, High School Sports
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top