Friday Night High School Football Scores October 8
What a gorgeous night for football! There was a slight chill in the air, and the regular season is winding down. Here are the Friday October 8th High School Football scores
- Bangor 49 Edward Little 13
- Bonny Eagle 48 Lewiston 8
- Dexter 50 Ellsworth 24
- Falmouth 38 Mesalonskee 32
- Freeport 26 Bucksport 7
- Leavitt 39 Cape Elizabeth 27
- Mattanowcook Academy 50 Houlton 48
- MCI 26 Hermon 20
- Mount Blue 37 Old Town 7
- Mount View 47 Orono 14
- Skowhegan 40 Brewer 8
- Wells 34 Gardiner 6
- Winthrop 48 Madison 6