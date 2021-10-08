Friday Night High School Football Scores October 8

What a gorgeous night for football! There was a slight chill in the air, and the regular season is winding down. Here are the Friday October 8th High School Football scores

Bangor 49 Edward Little 13

Bonny Eagle 48 Lewiston 8

Dexter 50 Ellsworth 24

Falmouth 38 Mesalonskee 32

Freeport 26 Bucksport 7

Leavitt 39 Cape Elizabeth 27

Mattanowcook Academy 50 Houlton 48

MCI 26 Hermon 20

Mount Blue 37 Old Town 7

Mount View 47 Orono 14

Skowhegan 40 Brewer 8

Wells 34 Gardiner 6

Winthrop 48 Madison 6