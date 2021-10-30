Friday Night Lights – Maine High School Football Scores October 29
While some classes finished their last regular season games, some started playoffs. It was a gorgeous night for high school football in the state of Maine.
Here are the Friday night football scores
- Bonny Eagle 55 Sanford 8
- Cape Elizabeth 56 Westrbrook 0
- Cony 41 Brewer 6
- Dexter 60 Houlton 32
- Dirigo 35 Mountain Valley 30
- Foxcroft Academy 55 Bucksport 15
- Hermon 2 Oceanside 0
- John Bapst 26 Madison 14
- Kennebunk 28 Massabesic 7
- Lawrence 42 Messalonskee 7
- Lewiston 13 Edward Little 7
- Morse 56 Camden Hills 36
- Mount Ararat 44 Spruce Mountain 38
- Noble 10 South Portland 7
- Oxford Hils 49 Bangor 20
- Portland 63 Biddeford 14
- Skowhegan 42 Falmouth 0
- Stearns 32 Mattanawcook Academy 6
- Thornton Academy 51 Scarborough 0
- Waterville 50 MDI 40
- Wells 35 York 27