Friday Night Lights – Maine High School Football Scores October 29

While some classes finished their last regular season games, some started playoffs. It was a gorgeous night for high school football in the state of Maine.


Here are the Friday night football scores

  • Bonny Eagle 55 Sanford 8
  • Cape Elizabeth 56 Westrbrook 0
  • Cony 41 Brewer 6
  • Dexter 60 Houlton 32
  • Dirigo 35 Mountain Valley 30
  • Foxcroft Academy 55 Bucksport 15
  • Hermon 2 Oceanside 0
  • John Bapst 26 Madison 14
  • Kennebunk 28 Massabesic 7
  • Lawrence 42 Messalonskee 7
  • Lewiston 13 Edward Little 7
  • Morse 56 Camden Hills 36
  • Mount Ararat 44 Spruce Mountain 38
  • Noble 10 South Portland 7
  • Oxford Hils 49 Bangor 20
  • Portland 63 Biddeford 14
  • Skowhegan 42 Falmouth 0
  • Stearns 32 Mattanawcook Academy 6
  • Thornton Academy 51 Scarborough 0
  • Waterville 50 MDI 40
  • Wells 35 York 27
