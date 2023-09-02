Friday Night Lights – September 1st Maine High School Football [RESULTS]

The 2023 Maine High School Football Season kicked off on Friday, September 1st. Here are the results of games played throughout the State of Maine.

Bangor 21 Lawrence 6

Bonny Eagle 50 Massabesic 3

Brunswick 54 Gray-New Gloucester 26

Bucksport 30 Stearns 12

Camden Hills 6 Morse 0

Deering 17 Marshwood 8

Dirigo 54 Telstar 12

Foxcroft Academy 54 John Bapst 6

Gardiner 37 Mount Blue 12

Greely 64 Lake Region 26

Hermon 54 Brewer 12

Kennebunk 14 Gorham 6

Leavitt 45 Fryeburg Academy 8

Lisbon 34 Belfast 12

Maranacook 56 Boothbay 14

Messalonskee 48 Falmouth 8

MDI 36 Mountain Valley 26

Noble 33 Edward Little 14

Oceanside 50 Cape Elizabeth 12

Orono 57 Houlton 6

Oxford Hills 42 Lewiston 0

Poland 46 Madison 0

Portland 35 Thornton Academy 28

Sanford 41 Scarborough 17

South Portland 20 Cony 6

Waterville 34 Spruce Mountain 0

Westbrook 36 Bidderford 20

Windham 35 Skowhegan 0

Winslow 25 Old Town 7

Yarmouth 30 Mt. Ararat 6

