Friday’s Sports Topic Tour in Headlines & Highlights

Wayne, Bryan, and Jeff cover the stories we need to know to start your day the right way on The Morning Line from the NHL, to the NBA, the NFL, and more.

The Boston Bruins had their first home game of the season last night, and through the first three games of the year the B’s did not score an even strength 5-on-5 goal, and through the first two periods against the Flyers last night they didn’t either, but in the third period the offense started to click, and Boston scored twice in 70 seconds to tie the game at 2, then answered a Philly goal with a Nick Ritchie power play goal to tie it at 3. Brandon Carlo made it 4-3 Boston. But the Flyers tied it at 4 and forced overtime. That was scoreless and Boston picked up the win in a shootout goal by Jake Debrusk.

Getty Images

The Boston Celtics again play the Sixers in Philadelphia tonight, and while the hope was to have the recently cleared Jayson Tatum on the floor, he will not be in Philly tonight. The game is on The Ticket tonight 7pm pregame show, 7:30 tip off

The Philadelphia Eagles are hiring the offensive coordinator of the Indianapolis Colts Nick Sirianni as their next head coach.

Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

UFC 257 is tomorrow at Fight Island in Abu Dhabi, and the pay per view main event is Connor McGregor against Dustin Poirier, in a rematch of their 2014 fight at UFC 178, where McGregor won a minute 46 seconds in to the first round. Yesterday McGregor said he expects the fight to last about half that amount of time in this rematch.

The UMaine hockey teams are both on the road this weekend, and both are at Boston University for two games.

The UMaine women’s basketball team leaves today for Binghamton and a two game weekend series with the Bearcats both Saturday and Sunday at 2pm.

The remainder of the women’s basketball season at Detroit Mercy is suspended, but not because of CV issues, this is due to allegations of abuse by the Titans first year head coach AnnMarie Gilbert. From 2002 to 2007 AnnMarie Gilbert was an assistant at Michigan State under Joanne P. McCallie.

Phillip Fulmer retired as the Tennessee Athletic Director Monday, yesterday the school replaced him with the athletic director at the University of Central Florida – Danny White. White is the son of former UMaine, Notre Dame, and Duke Athletic Director Kevin White