Speedway June 20th [RESULTS]
Here are the results from racing at Speedway Presented by Bar Harbor Bank & Trust on Saturday, June 20th.
King's Concessions Crown Vic Feature - 30 Laps
- Talon Blanchard #77T
- Dave St. Clair #14
- Donny Blanchard #77
- Bryan Robbins #60
- Lily Smith #55
- Waylon Giguere #1
- Brock Deane #54
- Austin Beale #54
- John Bernard #142
- Spencer Beale #39S
- Steve Kimball #32
- Isaiah Pacholski #88
- Dillon Kimball #5X
- James Hayward #16
- Erick Leiter #21
- Burt Rickwell #05X
- Mike Mccullough #7
- Harry Watkins #25
Judy's Road Runners Feature - 30 Laps
- Nick Bickford #12
- Craig Holm #18
- Casey Bellows #9
- Brock Worster #95W
- Seth Woodard #41
- Ed Salisbury #6
- Doug Woodard #50
- Jeffrey Burditt #82
- Tim Dewitt #24
- Waylon Giguere #1
- Destiny Overlock #14
- Erik Worster #11
- David Boulier #33
- Andrew Crosby #62
- Scott Bonney #69
- Julie Ridley #81
Harvey RV Marine Street Stocks Feature - 40 Laps
- Jordan Pearson #3
- Isaac Rollins #10
- Scott Modery #1
- Bobby Seger Jr. #8
- Keith Drost #74
- Matt Mingo #12
- Jordan Kimball #80
- Michael Overlock #03
Ladies Acceleration Tour - 20 Laps
- Dalaney Dunn #51
- Rhonda Crain #56
- Jody Rose #17R
- Destiny Overock #14
- Cathy Hubble #17
- Julie Ridley #81
- Ashleigh Morrill #11
New England Dwarf Cars Series - 25 Laps
- Cody Hodgson #31
- Ryan Carman #08
- Tom Harwood #29
- Ronnie Carman #07
- Andrew Harmon #14
- Katie Buxton #55
- Adam Bousquet #16
- Kenny Scott Jr. #72
- Zig Geno #57
- Chris Sullivan #0
350 SMAC (Super Modified Atlantic Charter) Feature - 50 Laps
- Bobby Timmons III #13
- Haydon Grenier #83G
- Justin Harris #29
- Rusty Poland #44
- Paul Buzel #9
- Brad Babb #41
- Kreig Heroth #1
- Dave Sanborn #01
- Mike Spurling #61
- Bradley Osgood #00
GSPSS US Army Pro Stock - 100 Laps
- Austin Teras #39
- DJ Shaw #60
- Mike Hopkins #15
- Josh St. Clair #14
- Mathew Bourgoine #99
- Nick Jenkins #32
- Evan Beaulieu #56
- Ryan Dean #22
- Matt Beers #11B
- Jeremy Sorel #MA7
- Bryan Lancaster #ME81
- Jamie Wright #84
- Chris Nickerson #18
- Brenton Parritt #27
- Joe Decker #01
- Dan Winter #81
- Joe Kendall #62
- Alex Quarterly #32Q
- Troy Paterson #P5
- Casey Call #90NH
- Connor McDougal #8
- Joey Polewarczyk Jr. #97
- DC Alexander #7
Racing returns on Saturday, June 27th with racing scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. Classes scheduled to compete include
- Carmel Well Drilling Late Models
- Maine Air National Guard Super Streets
- Harvey RV and Marine Street Stocks
- Kings Concession Crown Vics
- Sport 4's
- Judy's Road Runners
- Northeast Pro Sprints
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