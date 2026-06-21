Here are the results from racing at Speedway Presented by Bar Harbor Bank & Trust on Saturday, June 20th.

King's Concessions Crown Vic Feature - 30 Laps

Talon Blanchard #77T Dave St. Clair #14 Donny Blanchard #77 Bryan Robbins #60 Lily Smith #55 Waylon Giguere #1 Brock Deane #54 Austin Beale #54 John Bernard #142 Spencer Beale #39S Steve Kimball #32 Isaiah Pacholski #88 Dillon Kimball #5X James Hayward #16 Erick Leiter #21 Burt Rickwell #05X Mike Mccullough #7 Harry Watkins #25

Judy's Road Runners Feature - 30 Laps

Nick Bickford #12 Craig Holm #18 Casey Bellows #9 Brock Worster #95W Seth Woodard #41 Ed Salisbury #6 Doug Woodard #50 Jeffrey Burditt #82 Tim Dewitt #24 Waylon Giguere #1 Destiny Overlock #14 Erik Worster #11 David Boulier #33 Andrew Crosby #62 Scott Bonney #69 Julie Ridley #81

Harvey RV Marine Street Stocks Feature - 40 Laps

Jordan Pearson #3 Isaac Rollins #10 Scott Modery #1 Bobby Seger Jr. #8 Keith Drost #74 Matt Mingo #12 Jordan Kimball #80 Michael Overlock #03

Ladies Acceleration Tour - 20 Laps

Dalaney Dunn #51 Rhonda Crain #56 Jody Rose #17R Destiny Overock #14 Cathy Hubble #17 Julie Ridley #81 Ashleigh Morrill #11

New England Dwarf Cars Series - 25 Laps

Cody Hodgson #31 Ryan Carman #08 Tom Harwood #29 Ronnie Carman #07 Andrew Harmon #14 Katie Buxton #55 Adam Bousquet #16 Kenny Scott Jr. #72 Zig Geno #57 Chris Sullivan #0

350 SMAC (Super Modified Atlantic Charter) Feature - 50 Laps

Bobby Timmons III #13 Haydon Grenier #83G Justin Harris #29 Rusty Poland #44 Paul Buzel #9 Brad Babb #41 Kreig Heroth #1 Dave Sanborn #01 Mike Spurling #61 Bradley Osgood #00

GSPSS US Army Pro Stock - 100 Laps

Austin Teras #39 DJ Shaw #60 Mike Hopkins #15 Josh St. Clair #14 Mathew Bourgoine #99 Nick Jenkins #32 Evan Beaulieu #56 Ryan Dean #22 Matt Beers #11B Jeremy Sorel #MA7 Bryan Lancaster #ME81 Jamie Wright #84 Chris Nickerson #18 Brenton Parritt #27 Joe Decker #01 Dan Winter #81 Joe Kendall #62 Alex Quarterly #32Q Troy Paterson #P5 Casey Call #90NH Connor McDougal #8 Joey Polewarczyk Jr. #97 DC Alexander #7

Racing returns on Saturday, June 27th with racing scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. Classes scheduled to compete include

Carmel Well Drilling Late Models

Maine Air National Guard Super Streets

Harvey RV and Marine Street Stocks

Kings Concession Crown Vics

Sport 4's

Judy's Road Runners

Northeast Pro Sprints

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