Speedway June 20th [RESULTS]

Speedway June 20th [RESULTS]

Photo Chris Popper June 13 2026

Here are the results from racing at Speedway Presented by Bar Harbor Bank & Trust on Saturday, June 20th.

King's Concessions Crown Vic Feature - 30 Laps

  1. Talon Blanchard #77T
  2. Dave St. Clair #14
  3. Donny Blanchard #77
  4. Bryan Robbins #60
  5. Lily Smith #55
  6. Waylon Giguere #1
  7. Brock Deane #54
  8. Austin Beale #54
  9. John Bernard #142
  10. Spencer Beale #39S
  11. Steve Kimball #32
  12. Isaiah Pacholski #88
  13. Dillon Kimball #5X
  14. James Hayward #16
  15. Erick Leiter #21
  16. Burt Rickwell #05X
  17. Mike Mccullough #7
  18. Harry Watkins #25

Judy's Road Runners Feature - 30 Laps

  1. Nick Bickford #12
  2. Craig Holm #18
  3. Casey Bellows #9
  4. Brock Worster #95W
  5. Seth Woodard #41
  6. Ed Salisbury #6
  7. Doug Woodard #50
  8. Jeffrey Burditt #82
  9. Tim Dewitt #24
  10. Waylon Giguere #1
  11. Destiny Overlock #14
  12. Erik Worster #11
  13. David Boulier #33
  14. Andrew Crosby #62
  15. Scott Bonney #69
  16. Julie Ridley #81

Harvey RV Marine Street Stocks Feature - 40 Laps

  1. Jordan Pearson #3
  2. Isaac Rollins #10
  3. Scott Modery #1
  4. Bobby Seger Jr. #8
  5. Keith Drost #74
  6. Matt Mingo #12
  7. Jordan Kimball #80
  8. Michael Overlock #03

Ladies Acceleration Tour - 20 Laps

  1. Dalaney Dunn #51
  2. Rhonda Crain #56
  3. Jody Rose #17R
  4. Destiny Overock #14
  5. Cathy Hubble #17
  6. Julie Ridley #81
  7. Ashleigh Morrill #11

New England Dwarf Cars Series - 25 Laps

  1. Cody Hodgson #31
  2. Ryan Carman #08
  3. Tom Harwood #29
  4. Ronnie Carman #07
  5. Andrew Harmon #14
  6. Katie Buxton #55
  7. Adam Bousquet #16
  8. Kenny Scott Jr. #72
  9. Zig Geno #57
  10. Chris Sullivan #0

350 SMAC (Super Modified Atlantic Charter) Feature - 50 Laps

  1. Bobby Timmons III #13
  2. Haydon Grenier #83G
  3. Justin Harris #29
  4. Rusty Poland #44
  5. Paul Buzel #9
  6. Brad Babb #41
  7. Kreig Heroth #1
  8. Dave Sanborn #01
  9. Mike Spurling #61
  10. Bradley Osgood #00

GSPSS US Army Pro Stock - 100 Laps

  1. Austin Teras #39
  2. DJ Shaw #60
  3. Mike Hopkins #15
  4. Josh St. Clair #14
  5. Mathew Bourgoine #99
  6. Nick Jenkins #32
  7. Evan Beaulieu #56
  8. Ryan Dean #22
  9. Matt Beers #11B
  10. Jeremy Sorel #MA7
  11. Bryan Lancaster #ME81
  12. Jamie Wright #84
  13. Chris Nickerson #18
  14. Brenton Parritt #27
  15. Joe Decker #01
  16. Dan Winter #81
  17. Joe Kendall #62
  18. Alex Quarterly #32Q
  19. Troy Paterson #P5
  20. Casey Call #90NH
  21. Connor McDougal #8
  22. Joey Polewarczyk Jr. #97
  23. DC Alexander #7

Racing returns on Saturday, June 27th with racing scheduled to begin at 5 p.m.  Classes scheduled to compete include

  • Carmel Well Drilling Late Models
  • Maine Air National Guard Super Streets
  • Harvey RV and Marine Street Stocks
  • Kings Concession Crown Vics
  • Sport 4's
  • Judy's Road Runners
  • Northeast Pro Sprints
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Filed Under: Speedway 95
Categories: Local Sports, Maine Sports

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