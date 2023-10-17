Girls and Boys High School Soccer Scores – October 16

Here are the Girls and Boys High School Soccer Scores for the games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Monday, October 16th, the 2nd to last day of the regular season. '

Girls Scores

Ashland 2 Hodgdon 2

Bonny Eagle 3 Noble 1

Buckfield 2 Richmond 1

Carrabec 4 Dirigo 0

Foxcroft Academy 1 Sumner 0

John Bapst 4 Old Town 2

Lisbon 5 Wiscasset 0

Madison 4 Telsar 2

MCI 4 Mount View 0

Maranacook 6 Mount Abram 0

Oxford Hills 2 Skowhegan 0

Rangeley Lakes 1 Pine Tree Academy 0

Sacopee Valley 1 Old Orchard Beach 0

Sanford 2 Portland 1

Scarborough 5 Falmouth 0

Spruce Mountain 1 Oak Hill 0

Wisdom 2 Fort Kent 1

East Grand - Schenck

Westbrook - Massabesic

Boys Scores

Austin Prep 4 Gould Academy 0

Calais 0 Woodland 0

Cape Elizabeth 3 Yarmouth 1

Carrabec 4 Dirigo 0

Hall-Dale 7 Winthrop 1

Hodgdon 2 Ashland 1

John Bapst 6 Old Town 2

Jonesport-Beals 8 Lee Academy 1

Monmouth Academy 2 Mountain Valley 0

Mount Abram 5 Maranacook 0

MDI 1 Ellsworth 1

Oak Hill 1 Lisbon 0

Pine Tree Academy 7 Rangeley Lakes 0

Richmond 5 Buckfield 1

Searsport - Dexter

Katahdin - Easton