Girls and Boys High School Soccer Scores – October 16
Here are the Girls and Boys High School Soccer Scores for the games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Monday, October 16th, the 2nd to last day of the regular season. '
Girls Scores
- Ashland 2 Hodgdon 2
- Bonny Eagle 3 Noble 1
- Buckfield 2 Richmond 1
- Carrabec 4 Dirigo 0
- Foxcroft Academy 1 Sumner 0
- John Bapst 4 Old Town 2
- Lisbon 5 Wiscasset 0
- Madison 4 Telsar 2
- MCI 4 Mount View 0
- Maranacook 6 Mount Abram 0
- Oxford Hills 2 Skowhegan 0
- Rangeley Lakes 1 Pine Tree Academy 0
- Sacopee Valley 1 Old Orchard Beach 0
- Sanford 2 Portland 1
- Scarborough 5 Falmouth 0
- Spruce Mountain 1 Oak Hill 0
- Wisdom 2 Fort Kent 1
- East Grand - Schenck
- Westbrook - Massabesic
Boys Scores
- Austin Prep 4 Gould Academy 0
- Calais 0 Woodland 0
- Cape Elizabeth 3 Yarmouth 1
- Carrabec 4 Dirigo 0
- Hall-Dale 7 Winthrop 1
- Hodgdon 2 Ashland 1
- John Bapst 6 Old Town 2
- Jonesport-Beals 8 Lee Academy 1
- Monmouth Academy 2 Mountain Valley 0
- Mount Abram 5 Maranacook 0
- MDI 1 Ellsworth 1
- Oak Hill 1 Lisbon 0
- Pine Tree Academy 7 Rangeley Lakes 0
- Richmond 5 Buckfield 1
- Searsport - Dexter
- Katahdin - Easton
Get our free mobile app