GSA Boys’ Soccer Defeats Houlton 2-1

The George Stevens Academy Boys' Soccer Team traveled up Interstate 95 to Houlton coming home with a 2-1 victory over the Houlton Shiretowners.

Houlton led 1-0 at the end of the 1st Half, with a goal from Thadon Gentle.

GSA scored 2 unanswered goals in the 2nd Half, one via a penalty kick.

Houlton is 0-1 on the season. They will play at home against Lee Academy on Wednesday, September 7th at 4 p.m.

GSA is 1-0 on the season. They'll travel to Ellsworth to play the "Battle of the Eagles" on Wednesday, September 7th at 6 p.m.

Thanks to Coach Peter Bates for the score

