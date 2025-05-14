TICKET TV: George Stevens Academy Eagles Visit Orono Red Riots in Varsity Baseball
The George Stevens Academy Eagles visit the Orono Red Riots in varsity baseball on Wednesday, May 14, 2025.
The game will begin below at 4:30 p.m. A replay will be available once it is processed.
Ticket TV is always free. We will never ask you for credit card information. Ticket TV is committed to highlighting our local high school sports teams every season. Good luck to all who play the game.
Be sure to download the Ticket app to be notified of each Ticket TV broadcast.
Below is this week's Ticket TV schedule*:
TUE, 5/13/2025, 4:30PM, BASEBALL, ORONO AT OLD TOWN, OTHS
WED, 5/14/2025, 4:30PM, BASEBALL, GSA AT ORONO, OHS
FRI, 5/16/2025, 5:45PM, LACROSSE, BREWER AT BANGOR, CAMERON
*subject to change
