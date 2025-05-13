TICKET TV: Orono Red Riots Visit Old Town Coyotes in Varsity Baseball
The Orono Red Riots visit the Old Town Coyotes in varsity baseball on Tuesday, May 13, 2025.
The game will begin below at 4:30 p.m. A replay will be available once it is processed.
Ticket TV is always free. We will never ask you for credit card information. Ticket TV is committed to highlighting our local high school sports teams every season. Good luck to all who play the game.
Below is this week's Ticket TV schedule*:
TUE, 5/13/2025, 4:30PM, BASEBALL, ORONO AT OLD TOWN, OTHS
WED, 5/14/2025, 4:30PM, BASEBALL, GSA AT ORONO, OHS
FRI, 5/16/2025, 5:45PM, LACROSSE, BREWER AT BANGOR, CAMERON
*subject to change
