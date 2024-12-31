TICKET TV: Orono Red Riots Visit Hermon Hawks in Boys’ Varsity Basketball
The Orono Red Riots visit the Hermon Hawks in boys' varsity basketball on Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2024.
The game will begin below at 1:30 p.m. A replay will be posted once the video is processed.
Part 1
Part 2
Ticket TV is always free. We will never ask you for credit card information. Ticket TV is committed to highlighting our local high school sports teams every season. Good luck to all who play the game.
Below is this week's Ticket TV schedule*:
MONDAY - 12/30/2024 - 5:30PM - BBALL - BOYS - CONY @ BREWER
MONDAY - 12/30/2024 - 7:00PM - BBALL - GIRLS - CONY @ BREWER
TUESDAY - 12/31/2024 - 1:30PM - BBALL - BOYS - ORONO @ HERMON
THURSDAY - 1/2/2025 - 6:30PM - BBALL - GIRLS - MT. BLUE @ BREWER
FRIDAY - 1/3/2025 - 7:00PM - BBALL - GIRLS - HERMON @ OLD TOWN
SATURDAY - 1/4/2025 - 2:00PM - BBALL - BOYS - LAWRENCE @ BREWER
*subject to change
