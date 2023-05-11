TICKET TV: Hermon Hawks Visit John Bapst Crusaders in Varsity Baseball
The Hermon Hawks visit the John Bapst Crusaders in varsity baseball on Thursday, May 11, 2023.
The first pitch is scheduled for 4:30 p.m. You may watch the game below.
LOOK: MLB history from the year you were born
Stacker compiled key moments from Major League Baseball's history over the past 100 years. Using a variety of sources from Major League Baseball (MLB) record books, the Baseball Hall of Fame, and audio and video from events, we've listed the iconic moments that shaped a sport and a nation. Read through to find out what happened in MLB history the year you were born.