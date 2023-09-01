TICKET TV: Hermon Hawks Visit Brewer Witches in Varsity Football
The Hermon Hawks visit the Brewer Witches in varsity football on Friday, Sept. 1.
The Ticket TV broadcast begins below at 7 p.m. from Doyle Field in Brewer.
To watch past games on Ticket TV, go here.
LOOK: MLB history from the year you were born
Stacker compiled key moments from Major League Baseball's history over the past 100 years. Using a variety of sources from Major League Baseball (MLB) record books, the Baseball Hall of Fame, and audio and video from events, we've listed the iconic moments that shaped a sport and a nation. Read through to find out what happened in MLB history the year you were born.