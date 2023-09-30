TICKET TV: Hermon Hawks Visit Old Town Coyotes in Boys’ Varsity Soccer
The Hermon Hawks visit the Old Town Coyotes in boys' varsity soccer on Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023.
The game is scheduled for 1 p.m. You may watch the game below. After the live broadcast, a replay will be posted.
Get our free mobile app
Here's this week's Ticket TV Schedule:*
Tuesday, Sept. 26, 6 p.m., boys' soccer, Messalonskee @ Bangor
Friday, Sept. 29, 7 p.m., football, Hampden @ Old Town
Saturday, Sept. 30, 1 p.m., boys' soccer, Hermon @ Old Town
Saturday, Sept. 30, 7 p.m., football, Winthrop @ John Bapst
*Subject to change
To watch past games on Ticket TV, go here.
LOOK: MLB history from the year you were born
Stacker compiled key moments from Major League Baseball's history over the past 100 years. Using a variety of sources from Major League Baseball (MLB) record books, the Baseball Hall of Fame, and audio and video from events, we've listed the iconic moments that shaped a sport and a nation. Read through to find out what happened in MLB history the year you were born.
Gallery Credit: Seth Berkman