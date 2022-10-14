Hermon’s Molly Simcox Voted Week 6 High School Athlete of the Week

Congratulations to Hermon High School's Molly Simcox who was voted the Week 6 High School Athlete of the Week.

The nominees for Week 6 were

Cassidy Clark - Gardiner (Field Hockey) . Cassidy has been a force in the cage all season long. She played a "phenomenal" game against #1 Lawrence with 26 saves, forcing the game into OT.

. Cassidy has been a force in the cage all season long. She played a "phenomenal" game against #1 Lawrence with 26 saves, forcing the game into OT. Jordan Craft - Old Town (Football) The QB threw for 280 yards and 3 touchdowns while also running for a TD as the Coyotes picked up their 1st win against Madison

The QB threw for 280 yards and 3 touchdowns while also running for a TD as the Coyotes picked up their 1st win against Madison Mason Downing - Ellsworth (Football) Masson was instrumental in Ellsworth picking up their 1st win of the season. Defensively he had 9 solo tackles and 2 assists including a 4th down goal line tackle. He had 2 interceptions including a game-saving interception on a ball tipped by Daegan Ames. He had 3 receptions for 15 yards including a key 4th down conversion

Masson was instrumental in Ellsworth picking up their 1st win of the season. Defensively he had 9 solo tackles and 2 assists including a 4th down goal line tackle. He had 2 interceptions including a game-saving interception on a ball tipped by Daegan Ames. He had 3 receptions for 15 yards including a key 4th down conversion Isaac Hainer - Mattanawcook Academy (Football) Hainer was 29-424 rushing with 4 touchdowns. He was also 2-4 passing 41 yards and 2 touchdowns

Hainer was 29-424 rushing with 4 touchdowns. He was also 2-4 passing 41 yards and 2 touchdowns Ayden Maguire - Bucksport (Football) The QB was 18-25 passing for 231 yards and 2 touchdowns and 2 2-point conversions. He also rushed for 55 yards on 7 carries. He also ran for 1 2-point conversion. Defensively he had 6 solo tackles, 4 assisted tackles and 1 interception.

The QB was 18-25 passing for 231 yards and 2 touchdowns and 2 2-point conversions. He also rushed for 55 yards on 7 carries. He also ran for 1 2-point conversion. Defensively he had 6 solo tackles, 4 assisted tackles and 1 interception. Silas Montigny - Ellsworth (Soccer) The Eagles went 3-0 last week with wins over GSA (6-1), Old Town (5-1) and Foxcroft Academy (4-3). During that time Montigny scored 6 goals and 1 assist to pace Ellsworth.

The Eagles went 3-0 last week with wins over GSA (6-1), Old Town (5-1) and Foxcroft Academy (4-3). During that time Montigny scored 6 goals and 1 assist to pace Ellsworth. Molly Simcox - Hermon (Field Hockey) She scored 2 hat tricks this weeks for the Hawks, scoring 3 goals against John Bapst, and 3 against Mattanawcook Academy. That gave her 24 goals for the season, as Hermon had the school's best field hockey record ever at 11-2.

She scored 2 hat tricks this weeks for the Hawks, scoring 3 goals against John Bapst, and 3 against Mattanawcook Academy. That gave her 24 goals for the season, as Hermon had the school's best field hockey record ever at 11-2. Karleigh Smith - Woodland (Cross Country and Soccer) On the Cross Country trail, she finished 4th at the Machias meet to become a Downeast Athletic Conference All-Star as a freshman. She also had a goal and an assist in Woodland's 5-1 win over Lee Academy and a a goal and an assist in the Dragon's 6-0 win over Narraguagus.

On the Cross Country trail, she finished 4th at the Machias meet to become a Downeast Athletic Conference All-Star as a freshman. She also had a goal and an assist in Woodland's 5-1 win over Lee Academy and a a goal and an assist in the Dragon's 6-0 win over Narraguagus. Kamryn Webber - Bucksport (Football) He carried the ball 23 times for 176 yards, scoring 7 touchdowns and 2 2-point conversions.

Simcox now joins Week 1's winner - Delaney Carr from Hermon High School ,Week 2's winner - Madden White from Nokomis High School, Week 3's winner Elizabeth Boles from Ellsworth High School, Week 4's winner Aiden Grant from MDI and Week 5's winner Andrew Poulin from Winslow.

You can nominate someone for the Week 7 High School Athlete of the Week by emailing HERE. Please put High School Athlete of the Week in the subject. Nominations for games October 10th to October 15th need to be received by October 17th. Then tell us why your nominee is deserving! Let us know specifics! How many goals did she/he score? How many yards did they run for? How many yards did they pass for? How fast did they run in the cross country race? What did they shoot in the golf match? We also want to know what school they go to! Please send them by Monday night!

Tuesday we will then compile the nominees and it will be your turn to choose the winner! You can then cast your votes, and voting will close Thursday night at 11:59 p.m. We will then announce the winner online and on air on Friday each week!

We are also looking for reports of High School Soccer, Field Hockey, Football, Volleyball and Golf results. If you can email them HERE we will write recaps nightly. We need the score, who scored the goal, and any highlights. For golf results, if you can send a photo of the scoresheet that would be fantastic! You can even text the photo of the golf scoresheet to 207-469-8660

Get our free mobile app