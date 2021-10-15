Hermon’s Sydney Gallop Breaks Girls’ Soccer Goal Scoring Mark

HERMON – With Sydney’s Gallop 106th career goal on Thursday night vs Old Town, she is now the school’s leading goal scorer surpassing 2018 graduate Alex Allain.

You can watch the record-breaking goal below.

Gallop was a freshman during Allain’s senior season.

“Alex was such a good player and I looked up to her, so it feels good to be able to do something like her,” said Gallop.

Gallop has led the undefeated (12-0) Hawks in assists the past three seasons.

Matthew Cunha

“For her, it is not about getting the goals, it’s about winning games,” said coach MJ Ball.

“As a defender, you might think you have a chance,” said Ball. “But she holds you off and then spins you away and tucks them into the corner.”

Her greatest trait comes in her speed and athleticism, her coach said at a recent practice.

“I keep telling her, speed you can’t teach,” said Ball. “She has the burst.”

Ball has Gallop’s eye on reaching 122 goals during the remainder of the season. That would place her fifth among all Maine schoolgirl players, surpassing Presque Isle’s 2018 graduate Madison Michaud. (Gallop’s family is originally from Aroostook County.) The state record of 178 goals belongs to Lee Academy’s Shelby Pickering.

Matthew Cunha

Records aside, Gallop has her eyes on something different since Hermon fell in the 2019 state championship game.

“I definitely think that we are pushing to make it into states,” said Gallop. “Where we didn’t (get to) make it last year, this is even more of an incentive to work hard to get there again.”

“She would throw the record away for a state title,” said Ball.