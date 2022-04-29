If you're a fan of the Red Sox (and also love country superstar Luke Combs) you are in luck. We're sending some of our loyal listeners to the show.

Actually, Luke's Middle of Somewhere Tour will stop at Maine Savings Amphitheater in Bangor for two nights (Friday, Sept. 2 and Saturday, Sept. 3.)

Here's how we're giving away tickets:

Starting on Saturday, April 30, make sure you're listening* to the Sox game for a code word. Enter it below for your chance to win two tickets to either the Friday or Saturday show. See the schedule below.

Saturday, April 30: Red Sox at Orioles pregame begins at 6:05 p.m. (Friday)

Sunday, May 1: Red Sox at Orioles pregame begins at 12:05 p.m. (Saturday)

Tuesday, May 3: Red Sox vs. Angels pregame begins at 6:10 p.m. (Friday)

Wednesday, May 4: Red Sox vs. Angles pregame begins at 6:10 p.m. (Saturday)

Thursday, May 5: Red Sox vs. Angels pregame begins at 12:35 p.m. (Friday)

Friday, May 6: Red Sox vs. White Sox pregame begins at 6:10 p.m. (Saturday)

Saturday, May 7: Red Sox vs. White Sox pregame begins at 3:10 p.m. (Friday)

Sunday, May 8: Red Sox vs. White Sox pregame begins at 10:35 a.m. (Saturday)

Tuesday, May 10: Red Sox at Braves pregame begins at 6:20 p.m. (Friday)

Wednesday, May 11: Red Sox at Braves pregame begins at 6:20 p.m. (Saturday)

*Remember, the Sox games air ONLY at 92.9 FM on your radio dial. They do not stream online or on our app.