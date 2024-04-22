Poll: What to make of 91-win pace, 4-A looking Red Sox?

As we begin the fourth full week of the 2024 MLB regular season, the Boston Red Sox are 13-10 overall.

They are on pace for 91 wins and have the AL's 5th-best record. They own MLB's lowest ERA, rank second in home runs and have won 4-of-5.

They also lead MLB with 22 errors and 22 unearned runs allowed.

The rotation looks like the '98 Braves (in production, not name value) while the faces around the diamond are barely recognizable on a nightly basis and resemble a AAA lineup than that you're accustomed to seeing the Red Sox roll out.

They're 10-3 on the road and 3-7 at home. They've been held to 1-run or fewer in more than a quarter of their games. And somehow, it all adds up to a better start than two-thirds of the teams around MLB. Make sense of it.

While Rafael Devers and Tyler O'Neill are expected to return to the lineup tomorrow night in Cleveland, it now appears Boston will be without its slugging first baseman for quite some time with Triston Casas being sent back to Beantown for tests on an injured ribcage.

I'm here for the Sox patching together 90 wins with Triple-A talent scattered across the diamond, but I just don't think it's too likely. And with these sub-$10 million dollar teams they've begun fielding of recent, my projection of 83 W's may not hold for long.

They've certainly surprised so far. How long do you think they can keep it going?