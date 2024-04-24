Red Sox Fall to Guardians 4-1

The Boston Red Sox lost to the Cleveland Guardians 4-1 on Tuesday evening, in the 1st game of a 3-game series in Cleveland.

The Red Sox reinstated Tyler O'Neill from the 7-day injured list, and he made his return to the game, going 1-4. But, they announced that Triston Casas would miss an extended period of time, with a left rib fracture. The Red Sox also held out Rafael Devers, who missed his 5th game with left-knee soreness, and the soggy field.. They also placed Tyler Heineman on the 10-day injured list with a right hamstring strain.

The game was scoreless through 6 innings. In the top of the 7th, Wilyer Abreau put Boston in the lead with his 2nd home run of the season, a solo shot.

Boston had 6 hits in the game, striking out 12 times.

Rob Refsnyder was 3-3.

Tanner Houck pitched into the 7th inning, allowing 5 hits and 2 runs. He struck out 4 and walked 3. Brennand Bernadino pitched the 7th inning and Cam Booser pitched the 8th inning, allowing 2 hits and 2 runs, striking out and walking 2.

Jose Ramirez hit a 2-run home run for the Guardians in the 8th inning, to give Cleveland some breathing room.

Boston is now 13-11 in 3rd place in the AL East, while Cleveland is 17-6 and in 1st place in the AL Central.

Boston and Cleveland will play the middle game of the 3-game series on Wednesday evening. The pregame starts at 5:10 p.m. with the 1st pitch at 6:10 p.m.