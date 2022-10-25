High School Athlete of the Week – Week 8 [VOTE]

The 92.9 High School Athlete of the Week has returned for another season! But we need your help to not only recognize the Athlete of the Week, but then to select the nominee!

Thanks to those who have nominated high school athletes for Week 8 (October 17 - October 22) of the Fall High School Season. You can vote as often as you wish until Thursday night, October 27th at 11:59 p.m. We will announce the winner Friday morning! Here are the nominees

Addy Boyce - MDI Volleyball - She had 14 digs, 5 kills, 2 blocks as MDI upset Cape Elizabeth in straight sets in the Class B quarterfinals.

Charlie Collins - Hampden Academy Boys Cross Country - He won the Northern Maine Class A Boy's Regional Individual Championship with a time of 16:00.86. Collins is undefeated in his races this year.

Will Francis - Orono Football - Francis caught 7 touchdown passes for 239 yards as Orono beat Bucksport 51-46

Claire Gaetani - John Bapst Girls Soccer - She scored a hat trick in the Crusaders' prelim win over Winslow

William Hileman - Bucksport Boys Cross Country - He won the Northern Maine Class C Boys Regional Individual Championship with a time of 16:14.26

Emmie Streams - Bangor Girls Soccer scored a hat trick in the Rams' 7-1 win over Hampden Academy in the final game of the regular season.

Amelia Van Dongen - MDI Girls Cross Country - She won the Northern Maine Class B Girl's Regional Individual Championship with a time of 18:28.74 as the MDI Girls claimed the Class B Northern Maine title.

Ruth White - Orono Girls Cross Country - She won the Northern Maine Class C Girl's Regional Individual Championship with a time of 17:51.42 as the Orono Girls claimed the Class C Northern Maine title.

Sam York - MDI Boys Cross Country. - He won the Northern Maine Class B Boy's Regional Individual Championship with a time of 16:36.46 as the MDI Boys were the Class B Northern Maine runner-ups

The winner will join Week 1's winner - Delaney Carr from Hermon High School ,Week 2's winner - Madden White from Nokomis High School, Week 3's winner Elizabeth Boles from Ellsworth High School, Week 4's winner Aiden Grant from MD, Week 5's winner Andrew Poulin from Winslow, Week 6's winner Molly Simcox from Hermon and Week 7's winner Reegan Buck from Portland High School.



