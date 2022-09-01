High School Field Hockey Results from August 31 and Schedule for September 1
The 2022 Maine High School Field Hockey Season began Wednesday, August 31st, with a few teams getting an early start. The season begins in earnest today. Here are the results from Wednesday, August 31 and the schedule for Northern Maine teams on Thursday, September 1st.
Wednesday August 31 Results
- Belfast defeated Camden Hills 5-0
- Hermon defeated John Bapst 5-0
- Winslow defeated Maranacook 2-1 OT
- Leavitt defeated Cony 3-2
- MCI defeated Foxcroft Academy 3-1
- Mt. View defeated Orono 2-0
- Lisbon defeated Spruce Mountain 2-0
Thursday September 1 Schedule
- Edward Little at Oxford Hills
- Nokomis at Lawrence
- Bangor at Skowhegan
- Mt. Blue at Hampden Academy
- Brewer at Messalonskee
- Lewiston at Mt. Ararat
- Erskine Academy at Cony
