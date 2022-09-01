High School Field Hockey Results from August 31 and Schedule for September 1

The 2022 Maine High School Field Hockey Season began Wednesday, August 31st, with a few teams getting an early start. The season begins in earnest today. Here are the results from Wednesday, August 31 and the schedule for Northern Maine teams on Thursday, September 1st.

Wednesday August 31 Results

Belfast defeated Camden Hills 5-0

Hermon defeated John Bapst 5-0

Winslow defeated Maranacook 2-1 OT

Leavitt defeated Cony 3-2

MCI defeated Foxcroft Academy 3-1

Mt. View defeated Orono 2-0

Lisbon defeated Spruce Mountain 2-0

Thursday September 1 Schedule

Edward Little at Oxford Hills

Nokomis at Lawrence

Bangor at Skowhegan

Mt. Blue at Hampden Academy

Brewer at Messalonskee

Lewiston at Mt. Ararat

Erskine Academy at Cony

