High School Hockey Playoffs Get Underway Tuesday

Bangor, Houlton and Hampden are among the teams in action Tuesday night as the high school hockey playoffs get underway with Class A and B quarterfinals.

In Class A, the No. 4-seeded Bangor Rams will host Cony/Monmouth/Hall-Dale at Sawyer Arena. The winner will take on Lewiston, the top seed and defending Class A state champion, Saturday night at the Androscoggin Bank Colisee in Lewiston.

No. 6 Poland/Gray-New Gloucester/Oak Hill/Leavitt will play St. Dominic, the 3 seed, at Norway Savings Bank Arena in Auburn. The winner of that game will No. 2 Edward Little.

In Class B, No. 5 Houlton/Hodgdon/Southern Aroostook/Katahdin will play No. 4 Hampden Academy at Penobscot Ice Arena in Brewer. The winner will face top-seeded Old Town-Orono on Saturday night at Colby College in Waterville. Houlton defeated Hampden 3-2 on Feb. 16, while Hampden picked up a 5-1 win over Houlton on Jan. 20.

Presque Isle, the 3 seed, will host Camden Hills, No. 6, at the Northern Maine Forum. The two teams split their regular season meetings with the road team winning each game. The team that survives Tuesday night's matchup will play No. 2 Waterville-Winslow.