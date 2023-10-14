High School Soccer Scores – Friday October 13

Here are the Girls and Boys High School Soccer Scores for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Friday, October 13th.

Girls Scores

Ashland 8 Washburn 0

Buckfield 1 Rangeley Lakes 0

Cheverus 2 Windham 2

Deering 1 Westbrook 0

Dirigo 3 Wiscasset 0

Falmouth 1 Gorham 1

Greely 1 Hall-Dale 0

Lake Region 1 Leavitt 1

Medomak Valley 5 Morse 1

Mount Abram 4 Oak Hill 1

Noble 2 Marshwood 0

Oceanside 8 Mount View 0

Portland 1 South Portland 0

Washington Academy 1 Sumner 0

Waynflete 9 Sacopee Valley 1

Temple Academy - Carrabec

Central - Dexter

Boys Scores

Ashland 3 Washburn 2

Calais 2 Machias 0

Carrabec 5 Temple Academy 0

Dirigo 3 Searsport 0

Edward Little 3 Oxford Hills 1

Gardiner 2 Erskine Academy 1

Leavitt 4 Lake Region 2

Lincoln Academy 6 Cony 1

Monmouth Academy 3 Maranacook 1

Mount Abram 1 Greely 0

Mount Ararat 7 Mt. Blue 0

Mount View 3 Oceanside 2

Penobscot Valley 3 Jonesport-Beals 0

Richmond 2 Islesboro Central 0

St. Dominic 6 Sacopee Valley 0

Traip 3 Oak Hill 2

Windham 3 Bonny Eagle 0

Winslow 3 Waterville 1