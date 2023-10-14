High School Soccer Scores &#8211; Friday October 13

High School Soccer Scores – Friday October 13

Photo Chris Popper

Here are the Girls and Boys High School Soccer Scores for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Friday, October 13th.

Girls Scores

  • Ashland 8 Washburn 0
  • Buckfield 1 Rangeley Lakes 0
  • Cheverus 2 Windham 2
  • Deering 1 Westbrook 0
  • Dirigo 3 Wiscasset 0
  • Falmouth 1 Gorham 1
  • Greely 1 Hall-Dale 0
  • Lake Region 1 Leavitt 1
  • Medomak Valley 5 Morse 1
  • Mount Abram 4 Oak Hill 1
  • Noble 2 Marshwood 0
  • Oceanside 8 Mount View 0
  • Portland 1 South Portland 0
  • Washington Academy 1 Sumner 0
  • Waynflete 9 Sacopee Valley 1
  • Temple Academy - Carrabec
  • Central - Dexter

Boys Scores

  • Ashland 3 Washburn 2
  • Calais 2 Machias 0
  • Carrabec 5 Temple Academy 0
  • Dirigo 3 Searsport 0
  • Edward Little 3 Oxford Hills 1
  • Gardiner 2 Erskine Academy 1
  • Leavitt 4 Lake Region 2
  • Lincoln Academy 6 Cony 1
  • Monmouth Academy 3 Maranacook 1
  • Mount Abram 1 Greely 0
  • Mount Ararat 7 Mt. Blue 0
  • Mount View 3 Oceanside 2
  • Penobscot Valley 3 Jonesport-Beals 0
  • Richmond 2 Islesboro Central 0
  • St. Dominic 6 Sacopee Valley 0
  • Traip 3 Oak Hill 2
  • Windham 3 Bonny Eagle 0
  • Winslow 3 Waterville 1
