High School Soccer Scores – Friday October 13
Here are the Girls and Boys High School Soccer Scores for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Friday, October 13th.
Girls Scores
- Ashland 8 Washburn 0
- Buckfield 1 Rangeley Lakes 0
- Cheverus 2 Windham 2
- Deering 1 Westbrook 0
- Dirigo 3 Wiscasset 0
- Falmouth 1 Gorham 1
- Greely 1 Hall-Dale 0
- Lake Region 1 Leavitt 1
- Medomak Valley 5 Morse 1
- Mount Abram 4 Oak Hill 1
- Noble 2 Marshwood 0
- Oceanside 8 Mount View 0
- Portland 1 South Portland 0
- Washington Academy 1 Sumner 0
- Waynflete 9 Sacopee Valley 1
- Temple Academy - Carrabec
- Central - Dexter
Boys Scores
- Ashland 3 Washburn 2
- Calais 2 Machias 0
- Carrabec 5 Temple Academy 0
- Dirigo 3 Searsport 0
- Edward Little 3 Oxford Hills 1
- Gardiner 2 Erskine Academy 1
- Leavitt 4 Lake Region 2
- Lincoln Academy 6 Cony 1
- Monmouth Academy 3 Maranacook 1
- Mount Abram 1 Greely 0
- Mount Ararat 7 Mt. Blue 0
- Mount View 3 Oceanside 2
- Penobscot Valley 3 Jonesport-Beals 0
- Richmond 2 Islesboro Central 0
- St. Dominic 6 Sacopee Valley 0
- Traip 3 Oak Hill 2
- Windham 3 Bonny Eagle 0
- Winslow 3 Waterville 1
