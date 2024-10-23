High School Soccer Scores – October 22

Here are the Girls' and Boys' High School Soccer Scores for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Girl's Scores

Bangor 5 Brewer 1

Belfast 1 Waterville 0

Brunswick 3 Mount Ararat 1

Cape Elizabeth 1 Yarmouth 0

Cheverus 6 South Portland 0

Ellsworth 4 MDI 0

Falmouth 3 Noble 0

Foxcroft Academy 2 Washington Academy 1

Gardiner 2 Oceanside 0

GSA 3 Lee Academy 1

Greely 3 Wells 1

Hampden Academy 1 Mount Blue 1

Kennebunk 2 Biddeford 0

Lincoln Academy 2 Morse 0

Marshwood 0 Sanford 0

Medomak Valley 2 Erskine Academy 0

Mount View 1 MCI 0

Nokomis 2 Cony 1

North Yarmouth Academy 5 Waynflete 1

Oak Hill 2 Monmouth Academy 1

Oxford Hills 0 Skowhegan 0

Pine Tree Academy 1 Dirigo 0

Presque Isle 2 Fort Kent 0

Scarborough 4 Gorham 0

Sumner 6 Penobscot Christian 2

Westbrook 2 Massabesic 0

Windham 4 Thornton Academy 0

Winslow 2 Lawrence 0

Woodland 1 Narragaugus 0

Boy's Scores

Bangor 3 Brewer 0

Brunswick 5 Mount Ararat 3

Calais 4 Woodland 0

Camden Hills 4 Messalonskee 0

Cony 5 Nokomis 1

Fort Fairfield 1 Madawaska 0

Fryeburg Academy 3 Poland 0

GSA 8 Bucksport 0

Lewiston 3 Edward Little 0

Lincoln Academy 1 Morse 1

Medomak Valley 3 Erskine Academy 1

Mount Ararat 5 Mountain Valley 2

Mount Blue 2 Hampden Academy 2

Mount View 7 MCI 0

NYAA 3 Waynflete 2

Oceanside Gardiner 3

Pine Tree Academy 12 Dirigo 4

Presque Isle 6 Fort Kent 2

Scarborough 4 Kennebunk 0

Shead 1 Searsport 0

Waterville 4 Belfast 2

Winslow 6 Lawrence 2

Yarmouth 2 Cape Elizabeth 1

