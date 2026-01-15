Here are the Girl's and Boy's High School Basketball and Hockey Scores for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Wednesday, January 14th.

Thanks to all the athletic directors and coaches who reported their scores.

Girls Basketball

Buckfield 38 Carrabec 36

Calais 35 Shead 32

Central Aroostook 58 Madawaska 13

Dexter 36 Bucksport 26

Easton 44 Van Buren 33

GSA 40 Central 24

Machias 62 Jonesport-Beals 43

Mattanawcook Academy 67 Orono 34

MDI 63 Ellsworth 53

Old Orchard Beach 70 Wiscasset 12

Old Town 52 John Bapst 38

Penobscot Valley 79 Penquis Valley 19

Richmond 35 Telstar 24

Stearns 69 Lee Academy 38

Boys Basketball

Carrabec 75 Buckfield 31

Easton 68 Van Buren 31

Hermon 51 Foxcroft Academy 43

Madawaska 49 Central Aroostook 37

Monmouth Academy 51 Dirigo 47

Mount Abram 78 Mountain Valley 68

Oak Hill 63 Boothbay 39

Old Orchard Beach 67 Wiscasset 50

Old Town 52 John Bapst 48

Poland 72 Freeport 50

Presque Isle 56 Caribou 42

Richmond 48 Telstar 35

Spruce Mountain 59 Winthrop 33

Temple Academy 35 Rangeley 28

Girls Hockey

Brunswick 1 Black Tigers 0

Greely/Gray-New Gloucester 3 York Coop 2

Boys Hockey

Blue Devils 4 Bangor/Brewer/Narraguagus/Skowhegan 3

Portland 1 Kents Hill/Oceanside 0

