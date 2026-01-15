Maine High School Basketball and Hockey Scores – Wednesday January 14
Here are the Girl's and Boy's High School Basketball and Hockey Scores for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Wednesday, January 14th.
Thanks to all the athletic directors and coaches who reported their scores.
Girls Basketball
- Buckfield 38 Carrabec 36
- Calais 35 Shead 32
- Central Aroostook 58 Madawaska 13
- Dexter 36 Bucksport 26
- Easton 44 Van Buren 33
- GSA 40 Central 24
- Machias 62 Jonesport-Beals 43
- Mattanawcook Academy 67 Orono 34
- MDI 63 Ellsworth 53
- Old Orchard Beach 70 Wiscasset 12
- Old Town 52 John Bapst 38
- Penobscot Valley 79 Penquis Valley 19
- Richmond 35 Telstar 24
- Stearns 69 Lee Academy 38
Boys Basketball
- Carrabec 75 Buckfield 31
- Easton 68 Van Buren 31
- Hermon 51 Foxcroft Academy 43
- Madawaska 49 Central Aroostook 37
- Monmouth Academy 51 Dirigo 47
- Mount Abram 78 Mountain Valley 68
- Oak Hill 63 Boothbay 39
- Old Orchard Beach 67 Wiscasset 50
- Old Town 52 John Bapst 48
- Poland 72 Freeport 50
- Presque Isle 56 Caribou 42
- Richmond 48 Telstar 35
- Spruce Mountain 59 Winthrop 33
- Temple Academy 35 Rangeley 28
Girls Hockey
- Brunswick 1 Black Tigers 0
- Greely/Gray-New Gloucester 3 York Coop 2
Boys Hockey
- Blue Devils 4 Bangor/Brewer/Narraguagus/Skowhegan 3
- Portland 1 Kents Hill/Oceanside 0
