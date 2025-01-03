Maine High School Basketball Scores – January 2nd
Here are the Girls and Boys High School Basketball Scores for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Thursday, January 2nd.
Girls Basketball
- Bangor 40 Oxford Hills 39
- Belfast 63 Waterville 17
- Brewer 82 Mount Blue 24
- Calais 37 Shead 28
- Edward Little 45 Cheverus 40
- Erskine Academy 65 Morse 21
- GSA 36 Bucksport 35
- Greely 37 Fryeburg Academy 26
- Kennebunk 59 Massabesic 21
- Leavitt 36 MCI 27
- MDI 43 Ellsworth 37
- Maranacook 50 Madison 47
- Marshwood 50 Falmouth 18
- Mattanawcook Academy 86 Woodland 36
- Mount View 59 Winslow 29
- Narraguagus 61 Deer Isle-Stonington 21
- Nokomis 48 Messalonskee 33
- Oceanside 62 Lincoln Academy 34
- Penobscot Valley 65 Dexter 21
- Poland 61 North Yarmouth Academy 43
- Portland 58 Lewiston 54
- Richmond 46 Forest Hills 36
- Saint Dominic 44 Waynflete 21
- Sanford 55 Biddeford 44
- Schenck 52 Penquis Valley 33
- Skowhegan 56 Gardiner 54
- South Portland 47 Scarborough 25
- Thornton Academy 55 Noble 22
- Traip Academy 35 Sacopee Valley 25
- Westbrook 59 Bonny Eagle 23
- Windham 41 Gorham 40
Boys Basketball
- Belfast 64 Waterville 52
- Bonny Eagle 48 Westbrook 46
- Brewer 35 Mount Blue 32
- Buckfield 88 Rangely Lakes 44
- Cheverus 58 Edward Little 43
- Erskine Academy 55 Morse 52
- Falmouth 54 Marshwood 21
- Gardiner 55 Skowhegan 38
- Hall-Dale 63 Dirigo 53
- Katahdin 73 Stearns 23
- Leavitt 55 MCI 52
- Lewiston 56 Portland 52
- Maranacook 50 Madison 40
- Marshwood 68 Falmouth 22
- Medomak Valley 55 Spruce Mountain 43
- Messalonskee 55 Nokomis 47
- Narraguagus 74 Deer Isle-Stonington 8
- Noble 73 Thornton Academy 53
- Oceanside 62 Lincoln Academy 60
- Oxford Hills 66 Bangor 64
- Poland 66 North Yarmouth Academy 25
- Richmond 51 Forest Hills 49
- Sacopee Valley 53 Traip Academy 46
- Saint Dominic 68 Waynflete 39
- Sanford 66 Biddeford 63
- South Portland 78 Scarborough 47
- Windham 78 Gorham 48
- Winslow 66 Mount View 45
