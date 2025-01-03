Maine High School Basketball Scores – January 2nd

Here are the Girls and Boys High School Basketball Scores for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Thursday, January 2nd.

Girls Basketball

Bangor 40 Oxford Hills 39

Belfast 63 Waterville 17

Brewer 82 Mount Blue 24

Calais 37 Shead 28

Edward Little 45 Cheverus 40

Erskine Academy 65 Morse 21

GSA 36 Bucksport 35

Greely 37 Fryeburg Academy 26

Kennebunk 59 Massabesic 21

Leavitt 36 MCI 27

MDI 43 Ellsworth 37

Maranacook 50 Madison 47

Marshwood 50 Falmouth 18

Mattanawcook Academy 86 Woodland 36

Mount View 59 Winslow 29

Narraguagus 61 Deer Isle-Stonington 21

Nokomis 48 Messalonskee 33

Oceanside 62 Lincoln Academy 34

Penobscot Valley 65 Dexter 21

Poland 61 North Yarmouth Academy 43

Portland 58 Lewiston 54

Richmond 46 Forest Hills 36

Saint Dominic 44 Waynflete 21

Sanford 55 Biddeford 44

Schenck 52 Penquis Valley 33

Skowhegan 56 Gardiner 54

South Portland 47 Scarborough 25

Thornton Academy 55 Noble 22

Traip Academy 35 Sacopee Valley 25

Westbrook 59 Bonny Eagle 23

Windham 41 Gorham 40

Boys Basketball

Belfast 64 Waterville 52

Bonny Eagle 48 Westbrook 46

Brewer 35 Mount Blue 32

Buckfield 88 Rangely Lakes 44

Cheverus 58 Edward Little 43

Erskine Academy 55 Morse 52

Falmouth 54 Marshwood 21

Gardiner 55 Skowhegan 38

Hall-Dale 63 Dirigo 53

Katahdin 73 Stearns 23

Leavitt 55 MCI 52

Lewiston 56 Portland 52

Maranacook 50 Madison 40

Marshwood 68 Falmouth 22

Medomak Valley 55 Spruce Mountain 43

Messalonskee 55 Nokomis 47

Narraguagus 74 Deer Isle-Stonington 8

Noble 73 Thornton Academy 53

Oceanside 62 Lincoln Academy 60

Oxford Hills 66 Bangor 64

Poland 66 North Yarmouth Academy 25

Richmond 51 Forest Hills 49

Sacopee Valley 53 Traip Academy 46

Saint Dominic 68 Waynflete 39

Sanford 66 Biddeford 63

South Portland 78 Scarborough 47

Windham 78 Gorham 48

Winslow 66 Mount View 45

Get our free mobile app

You can nominate an athlete for 92.9 The Ticket's Week 5 (December 30-January 4) by emailing Chris Popper. Nominations will be accepted for Week 5 through Sunday, January 5th. Voting will take place Monday, January 6th through Thursday, January 9th with the winner being announced on Friday, January 10th. In your nomination please give the student-athlete's name, school, sport and any stats/times you may have.

If you are a reader in Aroostook County, you can nominate someone for the 101.9 The Rock's High School Athlete of the Week HERE