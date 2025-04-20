Maine High School Sports Scores – Saturday April 19
Here are the High School baseball, softball and lacrosse scores for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Saturday, April 19th.
Softball
- Valley 15 Richmond 5
Boy's Lacrosse
- Cheverus 16 Biddeford 5
- Lewiston 20 Hampden Academy 8
- York 14 Deering 5
Girl's Lacrosse
- Cheverus 20 Brunswick 9
- Gorham 14 Cape Elizabeth 9
- York 9 North Yarmouth Academy 7
