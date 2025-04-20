Maine High School Sports Scores – Saturday April 19

Here are the High School baseball, softball and lacrosse scores for games played and reported throughout the State of Maine on Saturday, April 19th.

Softball

Valley 15 Richmond 5

Boy's Lacrosse

Cheverus 16 Biddeford 5

Lewiston 20 Hampden Academy 8

York 14 Deering 5

Girl's Lacrosse

Cheverus 20 Brunswick 9

Gorham 14 Cape Elizabeth 9

York 9 North Yarmouth Academy 7

Get our free mobile app

With the start of the Spring Sports Season we are resuming the 92.9 The Ticket High School Player of the Week. Please send your nominations to chris.popper@townsquaremedia.com by Sunday, April 20th. Please include the student's name, school, sport and any stats to support your nomination. On Monday, April 21st we will post this week's nominees. Voting will be open Monday-Thursday, April 21st-24th and we will announce the 1st Week's High School Athlete of the Week on Friday, April 25th!