High School Sports Scores – Monday September 13

Field Hockey

Camden Hills 3- Lincoln Academy 0

Erskine Academy 3 - Mount View 2

Messalonskee 3 - Brewer 2

Orono 4 - Central 0

Stearns 9 - Mattanawcook Academy 0

Football

Old Town 37 - Oceanside 6

Golf

Brewer - 167, Hampden Academy - 170, Ellsworth 194

Boys Soccer

Brewer 2 - Hampden Academy 1 OT

GSA 2 - Ellsworth 1

Lee Academy 9 - Schenck 3

Mount View 5 - Nokomis 1

Penquis Valley 4 - Penobscot Valley 1

Girls Soccer

Bucksport 5 - Central 3

Foxcroft Academy 4 - MDI 0 FA Goals Halle Page with 2 and Samantha Ossenfort and Leah Hill 1 each

Mount Blue 1 - Skowhegan 0

Orono 6 - GSA 0

Volleyball