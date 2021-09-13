High School Sports Scores – Monday September 13

A busy start to the week! Here are the high school sports scores we have reported for Monday, September 13th. To report your score, please email the results to chris.popper@towndsquaremedia.com or text them to 207-469-8660.

If you'd like to nominate someone for the High School Athlete of the Week, please do so HERE
Field Hockey
  • Camden Hills 3- Lincoln Academy 0
  • Erskine Academy 3 - Mount View 2
  • Messalonskee 3 - Brewer 2
  • Orono 4 - Central 0
  • Stearns 9 - Mattanawcook Academy 0

Football

  • Old Town 37 - Oceanside 6
Golf
  • Brewer - 167, Hampden Academy - 170, Ellsworth 194
Boys Soccer
  • Brewer 2 - Hampden Academy 1 OT
  • GSA 2 - Ellsworth 1
  • Lee Academy 9 - Schenck 3
  • Mount View 5 - Nokomis 1
  • Penquis Valley 4 - Penobscot Valley 1

Girls Soccer

  • Bucksport 5 - Central 3
  • Foxcroft Academy 4 - MDI 0 FA Goals Halle Page with 2 and Samantha Ossenfort and Leah Hill 1 each
  • Mount Blue 1 - Skowhegan 0
  • Orono 6 - GSA 0

Volleyball

  • Ellsworth 3 - Narraguagus 2 3-2 Set scores were 21-25, 25-20, 25-17, 21-25, 15-13

 

