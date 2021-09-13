High School Sports Scores – Monday September 13
A busy start to the week! Here are the high school sports scores we have reported for Monday, September 13th. To report your score, please email the results to chris.popper@towndsquaremedia.com or text them to 207-469-8660.
If you'd like to nominate someone for the High School Athlete of the Week, please do so HERE
Field Hockey
- Camden Hills 3- Lincoln Academy 0
- Erskine Academy 3 - Mount View 2
- Messalonskee 3 - Brewer 2
- Orono 4 - Central 0
- Stearns 9 - Mattanawcook Academy 0
Football
- Old Town 37 - Oceanside 6
Golf
- Brewer - 167, Hampden Academy - 170, Ellsworth 194
Boys Soccer
- Brewer 2 - Hampden Academy 1 OT
- GSA 2 - Ellsworth 1
- Lee Academy 9 - Schenck 3
- Mount View 5 - Nokomis 1
- Penquis Valley 4 - Penobscot Valley 1
Girls Soccer
- Bucksport 5 - Central 3
- Foxcroft Academy 4 - MDI 0 FA Goals Halle Page with 2 and Samantha Ossenfort and Leah Hill 1 each
- Mount Blue 1 - Skowhegan 0
- Orono 6 - GSA 0
Volleyball
- Ellsworth 3 - Narraguagus 2 3-2 Set scores were 21-25, 25-20, 25-17, 21-25, 15-13