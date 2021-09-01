High School Sports Scores – Thursday September 1st

Here are the local sports scores we have received. To report your scores please email chris.popper@townsquaremedia.com or text 207-469-8660

Field Hockey

Orono defeated Mount View 4-1 in the season opener. Senior Sydney Ronco scored all 4 goals for the Red Riots.

Winslow defeated Waterville 10-0

MCI defeated Foxcroft Academy 5-0

Lincoln Academy defeated Oceanside 2-1

High School Golf

The Hermon Hawks won the golf match at the Lucerne Golf Course. Hermon finished with a team score of 160, while MDI finished with 179 and Ellsworth 190. Hermon's Logan Scripture was the medalist with a low round of 38. Here are the individual scores

Hermon - 160

Logan Scripture - 38

Parker Foley - 39

Parker Edwards - 41

Faith Coombs - 42

Veronica Chichetto - 48

Mason Curtis - 50

Jackson Cole - 53

MDI - 179

Emily Carter - 43

Kasch Warner - 44

Caden Braun and Joey Wellman-Clouse - 46

Nick Roos - 47

Jameson Weir - 53

Eban Beals - 63

Ellsworth - 190

Will Robbins - 42

Keegan Omlor - 46

Luke McKenney - 48

Ryan Wilson - 54

Kaden Swett - 58

Addy Nelson - 60

Girls Soccer

Hampden Academy defeated MDI in the final scrimmage before the start of the regular season 4-1 in Bar Harbor. The Broncos led 3-0 at the Half.

Boys Soccer

Hampden Academy defeated MDI 3-1 in the final scrimmage before the start of the regular season in Hampden. The Broncos led 2-1 at the Half.