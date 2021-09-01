High School Sports Scores – Thursday September 1st

Field Hockey

  • Orono defeated Mount View 4-1 in the season opener. Senior Sydney Ronco scored all 4 goals for the Red Riots.
  • Winslow defeated Waterville 10-0
  • MCI defeated Foxcroft Academy 5-0
  • Lincoln Academy defeated Oceanside 2-1

High School Golf

The Hermon Hawks won the golf match at the Lucerne Golf Course.  Hermon finished with a team score of 160, while MDI finished with 179 and Ellsworth 190.  Hermon's Logan Scripture was the medalist with a low round of 38. Here are the individual scores

Hermon - 160

  • Logan Scripture - 38
  • Parker Foley - 39
  • Parker Edwards - 41
  • Faith Coombs - 42
  • Veronica Chichetto - 48
  • Mason Curtis - 50
  • Jackson Cole - 53

MDI - 179

  • Emily Carter - 43
  • Kasch Warner - 44
  • Caden Braun and Joey Wellman-Clouse - 46
  • Nick Roos - 47
  • Jameson Weir - 53
  • Eban Beals - 63

Ellsworth - 190

  • Will Robbins - 42
  • Keegan Omlor - 46
  • Luke McKenney - 48
  • Ryan Wilson - 54
  • Kaden Swett - 58
  • Addy Nelson - 60

Girls Soccer

  • Hampden Academy defeated MDI in the final scrimmage before the start of the regular season 4-1 in Bar Harbor. The Broncos led 3-0 at the Half.

Boys Soccer

  • Hampden Academy defeated MDI 3-1 in the final scrimmage before the start of the regular season in Hampden. The Broncos led 2-1 at the Half.

 

