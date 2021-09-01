High School Sports Scores – Thursday September 1st
Here are the local sports scores we have received. To report your scores please email chris.popper@townsquaremedia.com or text 207-469-8660
Field Hockey
- Orono defeated Mount View 4-1 in the season opener. Senior Sydney Ronco scored all 4 goals for the Red Riots.
- Winslow defeated Waterville 10-0
- MCI defeated Foxcroft Academy 5-0
- Lincoln Academy defeated Oceanside 2-1
High School Golf
The Hermon Hawks won the golf match at the Lucerne Golf Course. Hermon finished with a team score of 160, while MDI finished with 179 and Ellsworth 190. Hermon's Logan Scripture was the medalist with a low round of 38. Here are the individual scores
Hermon - 160
- Logan Scripture - 38
- Parker Foley - 39
- Parker Edwards - 41
- Faith Coombs - 42
- Veronica Chichetto - 48
- Mason Curtis - 50
- Jackson Cole - 53
MDI - 179
- Emily Carter - 43
- Kasch Warner - 44
- Caden Braun and Joey Wellman-Clouse - 46
- Nick Roos - 47
- Jameson Weir - 53
- Eban Beals - 63
Ellsworth - 190
- Will Robbins - 42
- Keegan Omlor - 46
- Luke McKenney - 48
- Ryan Wilson - 54
- Kaden Swett - 58
- Addy Nelson - 60
Girls Soccer
- Hampden Academy defeated MDI in the final scrimmage before the start of the regular season 4-1 in Bar Harbor. The Broncos led 3-0 at the Half.
Boys Soccer
- Hampden Academy defeated MDI 3-1 in the final scrimmage before the start of the regular season in Hampden. The Broncos led 2-1 at the Half.
