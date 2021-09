High School Sports Scores Tuesday September 14

Here are the Field Hockey, Girls and Boys Soccer, and Volleyball Scores for games reported on Tuesday, September 14th. To report your scores, please email them to chris.popper@townsquaremedia.com or text them to 207-469-8660

Field Hockey

Belfast 3 - Old Town 1

Brewer 4 - Bangor 2

Lawrence 2 - Foxcroft Academy 1

Messalonskee 2 - Hampden Academy 1

Boys Soccer

Brewer 3 - Hampden Academy 0

Bucksport 7 - Central 1

Ellsworth 5 - John Bapst 3

GSA 2 - MDI 1

Mount View 4 - Belfast 0

Waterville 1 - Nokomis 0

Winslow 6 - Oceanside 0

Girls Soccer

Brewer 2 - Hampden Academy 1

Penobscot Valley 4 - Penquis 0

Waterville 1 - Nokomis 0

Winslow 4 - Oceanside 3

Volleyball