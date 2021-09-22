High School Sports Scores Tuesday, September 21

Here are the High School field hockey and boys and girls soccer scores reported to us for the last day of summer, Tuesday, September 21st. To report your score, please email chris.popper@townsquaremedia.com or text them to 207-469-8660



Field Hockey

Foxcroft Academy 6 Steanrs 0

Lawrence 5 MCI 1

Maranacook 9 Erskine Academy 0

Mount Blue 3 Mount Aratat 0

Old Town 8 Bangor 0

Orono 10 Mattanawcook Academy 0

Golf

Bangor 182 Brewer 185 Ellsworth 202

Dexter 182, Foxcroft Academy 230 Central 234

Presque Isle 186 MDI 188 Caribou 200

Boys Soccer

Bangor 3 Brunswick 2

Camden Hills 4 Mount Ararat 1

Gardiner 4 Cony 1

John Bapst 3 Presque Isle 0

Lee Academy 8 Mattanawcook Academy 0

Lewiston 9 Brewer 2

Medomak Valley 6 Morse 1

Washburn 4 Kathadin 2

Winslow 10 Belfast 0

Girls Soccer

Bangor 3 Brunswick 2

Belfast 2 Winslow 0

Camden Hills 1 Mount Ararat 0

Ellsworth 5 GSA 0

Erskine Academy 3 Leavitt 1

Foxcroft Academy 3 Dexter 0

Gardiner 5 Cony 1

Hampden Academy 1 Skowhegan 1 (OT)

MCI 5 Lawrence 0

Mattanawcook Academy 6 Lee 0

Nokomis 4 Mount View 0

Penobscot Valley 5 Bangor Christian 0

Volleyball

Brewer 3 Nokomis 0

GSA 3 Ellsworth 0

Hampden Academy 3 Messalonskee 2

