High School Sports Scores Tuesday September 7

It was a very busy afternoon and evening in Eastern Maine! Here are the High School Sport Scores we have reported to us!

Field Hockey

  • Bangor 3 - John Bapst 1
  • Brewer 5 - Hermon 3
  • Cony 2 - Gardiner 1
  • MCI 5 - Dexter 1
  • Old Town 3 - Hampden Academy 2
  • Skowhegan 6 - Mt. Ararat -

Golf

  • MDI - 170, Bangor - 180 and Ellsworth - 227. MDI's -Caden Braun was the medalist with a low score of 39
  • Greenville - 222, Central - 241, PVHS - 266 Greenville's Ethan Anderson was the medalist with a low score of 46
  • Dexter -174, Old Town - 200 and Foxcroft Academy 242
  • Hampden Academy - 167, Presque Isle - 178, Brewer - 186

Boys Soccer

  • Belfast 4 - MCI 2
  • Brewer 1 - Oxford Hills 1 Brewer Goal Jed Gilpatrick  Oxford Hill goal by Andrew Merrill
  • Brunswick 3 - Morse 1
  • Bucksport 8 - PCHS 2
  • Camden Hills 3 - Mt. Blue 1
  • Edward Little 4 - Hampden Academy 1
  • Foxcroft Academy 6 - Central 1
  • John Bapst 5 - Hermon 1
  • Lawrence 1 - Waterville 1
  • Machias 4 - Cony 0
  • Mount Ararat 7 - Messalonskee 2
  • Searsport 6 - Temple Academy 2

Girls Soccer

  • Brewer 1 - Oxford Hills 0 Lauren Vanidestine with the goal and  Lexi Furrow the assist.
  • Brunswick 11 - Skowhegan 0
  • Bucksport 12 - Sumner 1
  • Calais 12 - Narraguagus 1
  • Mattanawcook 3 - Penquis 1
  • MCI 8 - Belfast 2
  • Old Town 3 - Orono 0

 

Volleyball

  • Brewer 3 - Messalonskee 2
  • GSA 3 - Ellsworth 1
  • Machias 3 - Narraguagus 1
  • Washington Academy 3 - MDI 0 25-9, 25-14 and 25-6

 

