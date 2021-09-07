High School Sports Scores Tuesday September 7
It was a very busy afternoon and evening in Eastern Maine! Here are the High School Sport Scores we have reported to us!
To report your score, please email chris.popper@townsquaremedia.com or text the results to 207-469-8660
Field Hockey
- Bangor 3 - John Bapst 1
- Brewer 5 - Hermon 3
- Cony 2 - Gardiner 1
- MCI 5 - Dexter 1
- Old Town 3 - Hampden Academy 2
- Skowhegan 6 - Mt. Ararat -
Golf
- MDI - 170, Bangor - 180 and Ellsworth - 227. MDI's -Caden Braun was the medalist with a low score of 39
- Greenville - 222, Central - 241, PVHS - 266 Greenville's Ethan Anderson was the medalist with a low score of 46
- Dexter -174, Old Town - 200 and Foxcroft Academy 242
- Hampden Academy - 167, Presque Isle - 178, Brewer - 186
Boys Soccer
- Belfast 4 - MCI 2
- Brewer 1 - Oxford Hills 1 Brewer Goal Jed Gilpatrick Oxford Hill goal by Andrew Merrill
- Brunswick 3 - Morse 1
- Bucksport 8 - PCHS 2
- Camden Hills 3 - Mt. Blue 1
- Edward Little 4 - Hampden Academy 1
- Foxcroft Academy 6 - Central 1
- John Bapst 5 - Hermon 1
- Lawrence 1 - Waterville 1
- Machias 4 - Cony 0
- Mount Ararat 7 - Messalonskee 2
- Searsport 6 - Temple Academy 2
Girls Soccer
- Brewer 1 - Oxford Hills 0 Lauren Vanidestine with the goal and Lexi Furrow the assist.
- Brunswick 11 - Skowhegan 0
- Bucksport 12 - Sumner 1
- Calais 12 - Narraguagus 1
- Mattanawcook 3 - Penquis 1
- MCI 8 - Belfast 2
- Old Town 3 - Orono 0
Volleyball
- Brewer 3 - Messalonskee 2
- GSA 3 - Ellsworth 1
- Machias 3 - Narraguagus 1
- Washington Academy 3 - MDI 0 25-9, 25-14 and 25-6