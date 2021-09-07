High School Sports Scores Tuesday September 7

It was a very busy afternoon and evening in Eastern Maine! Here are the High School Sport Scores we have reported to us!

To report your score, please email chris.popper@townsquaremedia.com or text the results to 207-469-8660

Field Hockey

Bangor 3 - John Bapst 1

Brewer 5 - Hermon 3

Cony 2 - Gardiner 1

MCI 5 - Dexter 1

Old Town 3 - Hampden Academy 2

Skowhegan 6 - Mt. Ararat -

Golf

MDI - 170, Bangor - 180 and Ellsworth - 227. MDI's -Caden Braun was the medalist with a low score of 39

Greenville - 222, Central - 241, PVHS - 266 Greenville's Ethan Anderson was the medalist with a low score of 46

Dexter -174, Old Town - 200 and Foxcroft Academy 242

Hampden Academy - 167, Presque Isle - 178, Brewer - 186

Boys Soccer

Belfast 4 - MCI 2

Brewer 1 - Oxford Hills 1 Brewer Goal Jed Gilpatrick Oxford Hill goal by Andrew Merrill

Brunswick 3 - Morse 1

Bucksport 8 - PCHS 2

Camden Hills 3 - Mt. Blue 1

Edward Little 4 - Hampden Academy 1

Foxcroft Academy 6 - Central 1

John Bapst 5 - Hermon 1

Lawrence 1 - Waterville 1

Machias 4 - Cony 0

Mount Ararat 7 - Messalonskee 2

Searsport 6 - Temple Academy 2

Girls Soccer

Brewer 1 - Oxford Hills 0 Lauren Vanidestine with the goal and Lexi Furrow the assist.

Brunswick 11 - Skowhegan 0

Bucksport 12 - Sumner 1

Calais 12 - Narraguagus 1

Mattanawcook 3 - Penquis 1

MCI 8 - Belfast 2

Old Town 3 - Orono 0

Volleyball