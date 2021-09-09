High School Sports Scores Wednesday September 8

Here are the high school scores that have been reported to us for Wednesday, September 8th. Scores may be emailed to chris.popper@townsquaremedia.com or texted to 207-469-8660

Field Hockey

PCHS 4 - Stearns 1

Winslow 9 - Erskine Academy 0

Golf

Hermon -192 MDI-197 and John Bapst -222. Hermon's Logan Scripture was the medalist with a low round of 45

Boys Soccer

Brunswick 4 - Skowhegan 0

Orono 9 - Old Town 0

Schenck 8 - Mattanawcook Academy 0

Girls Soccer

Camden Hill 1 - Mt. Blue 0

Ellsworth 6 - GSA 1 Hat trick from Addi Laslie of Ellsworth

Hermon 9 - MDI 0 4 goals each from Sydney Gallop and Lydsee Reed

Morse 2 - Oceanside 0

Penboscot Valley 6 - Searsport 0

Volleyball