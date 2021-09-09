High School Sports Scores Wednesday September 8

Here are the high school scores that have been reported to us for Wednesday, September 8th. Scores may be emailed to chris.popper@townsquaremedia.com or texted to 207-469-8660

Field Hockey

  • PCHS 4 - Stearns 1
  • Winslow 9 - Erskine Academy 0

Golf

  • Hermon -192 MDI-197 and John Bapst -222. Hermon's Logan Scripture was the medalist with a low round of 45

Boys Soccer

  • Brunswick 4 - Skowhegan 0
  • Orono 9 - Old Town 0
  • Schenck 8 - Mattanawcook Academy 0

Girls Soccer

  • Camden Hill 1 - Mt. Blue 0
  • Ellsworth 6 - GSA 1 Hat trick from Addi Laslie of Ellsworth
  • Hermon 9 - MDI 0 4 goals each from Sydney Gallop and Lydsee Reed
  • Morse 2 - Oceanside 0
  • Penboscot Valley 6 - Searsport 0

Volleyball

  • Bucksport 3 - Sumner 0
