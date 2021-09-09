High School Sports Scores Wednesday September 8
Here are the high school scores that have been reported to us for Wednesday, September 8th. Scores may be emailed to chris.popper@townsquaremedia.com or texted to 207-469-8660
Field Hockey
- PCHS 4 - Stearns 1
- Winslow 9 - Erskine Academy 0
Golf
- Hermon -192 MDI-197 and John Bapst -222. Hermon's Logan Scripture was the medalist with a low round of 45
Boys Soccer
- Brunswick 4 - Skowhegan 0
- Orono 9 - Old Town 0
- Schenck 8 - Mattanawcook Academy 0
Girls Soccer
- Camden Hill 1 - Mt. Blue 0
- Ellsworth 6 - GSA 1 Hat trick from Addi Laslie of Ellsworth
- Hermon 9 - MDI 0 4 goals each from Sydney Gallop and Lydsee Reed
- Morse 2 - Oceanside 0
- Penboscot Valley 6 - Searsport 0
Volleyball
- Bucksport 3 - Sumner 0