Houlton Beats Calais 10-0

The Houlton Shiretowners beat the Calais Blue Devils 10-0 on Tuesday, September 26th in Houlton.

8 athletes got into the scoring column for Houlton

Ella McCarthy had 2 goals and 2 assists

Gabby Gentle added 2 goals and 1 assist

Mylee Sylee had 1 goal and 1 assist.

Emma McCarthy had 1 goal

Reagan Wright had 1 goal

Amelia Flewelling had 1 goal

Kaitlyn Kenney had 1 goal

Macy Cram had 1 goal

Emma McCarthy and Allie Worhtley combined for the shutout in net for Houlton.

Thanks to Coach Marina Cameron for the info.

Houlton is now 6-1. They travel to Madawaska on Wednesday, September 27th at 4 p.m.

Calais is 0-6. They travel to play at Washington Academy on Wednesday, September 27th at 4 p.m. --

You can nominate a Maine High School Athlete for their accomplishments during the week September 25-30 HERE by Sunday, October 1st. We will then put together the list, on Monday, and then you'll then be able to vote on the nominees October 2 - 5 (11:59 p.m.) with the Fall Week 5 Winner being announced on Friday, October 6th. You can vote ONCE per day, per device. Please let us know in the email why you are nominating someone. Try to be specific with goals, yardage, times etc..

Please report scores, with goal scorers, stat leaders, photos of the golf cards etc, by emailing chris.popper@townsquaremedia.com