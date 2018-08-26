UPDATED: Jacksonville Sherriff's Dept. has announced there are no outstanding suspects. The suspect is dead. CNN says preliminary reports suggest that 3 are dead (including the gunman), 9 injured.

ORIGINAL STORY: CNN is reporting that there are multiple fatalities after a gunman opened fire at a Madden video game tournament in downtown Jacksonville, Florida. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office has asked everyone, including media, to stay away from the area.

One suspect is dead at the scene and since it's unknown if there's a second shooter, police are asking that people who are in hiding in the area call 911 so authorities can safely get them out.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Dept has asked that anyone in the area during the Jax Landing incident who may have information contact # JSO at 904-630-0500 or 866-845-TIPS. Email info to JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's department will be addressing the media at 4:30 EST. We will bring you updates as they become available.

ADDED: Jacksonville Sherriff's Dept. press conference below (starts at 4 min. 11 seconds).