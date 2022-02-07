Hudson Porter of Mapleton Wins State Elk’s Hoop Shoot Competition

County Kids Kids Shine in Bangor

The State Elks’ Hoop Shoot competition was held in Bangor on Sunday and three young athletes from Aroostook County participated for the chance to advance to the New England championships. It was a strong showing for the three sharp-shooters, with one from Mapleton claiming the state title!

You'll be hearing this name in the future

Hudson Porter of Mapleton won the boys division ages 10-11, by shooting an impressive 17-25. Porter will now head to the regional competition on March 12 in Portland. If the Mapleton marksman is able to win in March, he will advance to the National competition in Chicago. Hudson is the son of Matthew and Billie Porter, and is a multi-sport athlete with his sights set on the regional competition next month. When Hudson arrives in Portland, he will be representing the Presque Isle Elks Lodge 1954.

Successful weekend for two other athletes

Azelea Pierce of Portage Lake finished in second place in the girl's division ages 8-9, which she had won locally in January. The state competition on Sunday was held at the James F. Doughty school in Bangor. Another Mapleton athlete had a strong showing, Kason Bua shot 15-25 in an extremely competitive boys division ages 12-13.

Heading to the Hall of Fame?

The Elks Hoop Shoot program has been offering this free-throw shooting competition for nearly 50 years with the goal of developing "gritty” kids. There will be 6 winners crowned at the national level in late April, and those winners will have their names listed at the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, MA. To learn more about the program go here.

Way to go Hudson!

Congratulations to Hudson Porter and good luck next month in Portland. The entire County is behind you and proud of your accomplishments!

