If Baseball Goes Away, Will Anyone Miss It? [Poll]

Tick tock. Tick tock. Tick tock. No, not the app, I'm talking about actual time. As we inch closer to midnight, the inevitable is setting in that Major League Baseball is heading for a lockout once the current CBA expires at 11:59 p.m.

It's something that's been discussed and forewarned for years at this point, yet the sides could not hammer out a new deal so here we are.

While I, like any baseball fan, would like to think the lockout will force the issue. Sadly, that's not usually how these things play out. And that's the thing with lockouts, no one knows how long it will last except for the people that right now are refusing to get on the same page.

Should this thing drag out, the snow melts and April arrives with no sign of baseball, will you care?