In Battle of Eagles Ellsworth Boys’ Top GSA 2-1

In the Battle of Eagles, the Ellsworth Boys' Soccer Team topped George Stevens Academy 2-1 at Del Luce Stadium in Ellsworth on Wednesday, September 7th.

Cruz Coffin had a goal and an assist for Ellsworth. Eamon MacDonald netted a goal and Silas Montigny had an assist

For GSA Solomon Haggerty had a goal.

Ellsworth is 2-0 on the season. They will travel to Bangor on Tuesday, September 13th at 4 p.m.

GSA is now 1-1. They will host Orono on Monday, September 12th at 4 p.m.

Thanks to Ellsworth Coach Ensworth for the stats.

You can nominate someone for the Week 2 High School Athlete of the Week by emailing HERE. Please put High School Athlete of the Week in the subject. Nominations for games September 5-11 need to be received by September 12th. Then tell us why your nominee is deserving! Let us know specifics! How many goals did she/he score? How many yards did they run for? How many yards did they pass for? How fast did they run in the cross country race? What did they shoot in the golf match? We also want to know what school they go to! Please send them by Monday night!

Tuesday we will then compile the nominees and it will be your turn to choose the winner! You can then cast your votes, and voting will close Thursday night at 11:59 p.m. We will then announce the winner online and on air on Friday each week!

We are also looking for reports of High School Soccer, Field Hockey, Football and Golf results. If you can email them HERE we will write recaps nightly. We need the score, who scored the goal, and any highlights. For golf results, if you can send a photo of the scoresheet that would be fantastic! You can even text the photo of the golf scoresheet to 207-469-8660