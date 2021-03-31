Inside The Craze Of Sports Memorabilia’s Digital Rage

Just like seemingly everything else, card collecting has now gone digital. Instead of walking into the corner store and buying a pack of baseball cards, people are now heading to their browsers and clicking to NBA Top Shot, the most popular sports NFT supplier on the web.

NBA Top Shot, an entity of Canadian technology company Dapper Labs, has seen the creation of 800,000 accounts and the spending of $500,000,000 since it began beta testing in October 2020.

Rather than having a traditional, tangible item, like a baseball card, buyers and investors alike receive packs of highlights from NBA history of varying degrees and monetary values.

Chris Bumbaca of USA Today Sports joined The Drive on Wednesday to explain the craze to us in layman's terms, saying "art collecting meets card trading meets the stock market."

Hear Chris's full thoughts below on what's next for this billion-dollar trend.