Is It Real Or Created? Talking About The Patriots QB Competition

There have been some who cover the Patriots who say there will be a summer long battle to see who starts as the quarterback for the Patriots, either Cam Newton or Mac Jones. There are others who say they believe Cam Newton did everything he had to do and looked good in the OTA's and mandatory mini-camp and he is the clear cut starter and all other lines of thinking are just a figment of overactive imaginations.

Doug Moore of Pats Pulpit thinks the truth may end up being somewhere in between those two camps.

We talk with him about that, and more in our conversation on The Morning Line.

You can listen to it all again here.