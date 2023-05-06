Jaida Case 1-Hits Shead and Homers Driving in 4 as Machias Beats Shead 17-0

Machias Bulldog Jaida Case had quite a day on the softball diamond on Friday, May 5th. She tossed a 1-hitter in the circle, and was 2-3 at the plate, with a triple and home run, driving in 4 runs. The Bulldogs beat the Tigers 17-0 in a 5-inning run-ruled game.

Case struck out 12 and walked 1.

The Bulldogs banged out 16 hits at the plate. Maggie Allen had a pair of doubles, and a single. Maleah Rhodes went 4-4 with a double. Skyler Tinker had a double and single. Chloe Savage and Emma Worcester each had a single

Kloe Morris was in the circle for the Tigers. She allowed 16 hits and struck out 6 and walked 4.

Machias is now 4-0

Shead is 0-3 and will host Woodland on Monday, May 8th at 4 p.m.

You can nominate a Maine High School Athlete for their accomplishments during the week May 1-6 HERE by Sunday, May 7th. We will then put together the list, on Monday, and then you'll then be able to vote on the nominees May 8th - 11th (11:59 p.m.) with the Spring Week 3 Winner being announced on Friday, May 12th. You can vote as often as you wish.

Please let us know in the email why you are nominating someone. Try to be specific with hits, strikeouts, how many goals, how fast they ran, how high they jumped, etc.