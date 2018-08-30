Jalen Ramsey Doesn’t Think Rob Gronkowski Is A Good Player

Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey doesn't think Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski, a four-time first-team All-Pro selection, is "as great as people think he is."

"I don't think Gronk's good," Ramsey said in a profile piece from ESPN The Magazine's Mina Kimes.

Ramsey, known as an elite defensive back and one of the league's biggest trash talkers, said he had the Jaguars' analytics staffers gather some stats on Gronkowski.

"Any time Gronk has been matched up with a corner, he's had a very bad game -- and that corner has had a very good game."

When Gronkowski moves from the slot to the perimeter, where he is more likely to be matched up with one of the league's best corners, his catch rate drops from 71 percent to 56 percent, which according to the profile, is lower than average for an NFL tight end.

When New England played Jacksonville in last season's AFC championship game, the Patriots tight end did "literally nothing," Ramsey said. "He may have had, like, one catch."

Against the Jaguars, Gronkowski hauled in one catch for 21 yards before exiting the game with a concussion late in the first half.

Gronkowski wasn't the only Patriots player attacked by Ramsey in the profile, as he also took a jab at former New England wide receiver Danny Amendola.

"He just got a brand-new contract and he is terrible," Ramsey said. "People think he's so great. No, he's not. Tom [Brady] made him look good. Tom could take me as a receiver and I'd be a first-team All-Pro."

This isn't the first time he has had harsh things to say about other players around the league.

In an interview published two weeks ago by GQ, he offered his unfiltered opinions about several NFL quarterbacks, saying Joe Flacco "sucks," Matt Ryan is "overrated" and Ben Roethlisberger is "decent at best."