Jerry Thornton, author of "Darkness to Dynasty" joined The Drive on Monday to talk abou this new book "Six Rings, The Super Bowl History Of The New England Patriots."

Coincidentally, he did so at a time when the Patriots' reign over the NFL appears to be over, if not taking a year's pause best case scenario.

Thornton talked about the current state of the Pats, which is giving him flashbacks of Patriots teams of his youth. He also spoke to Pats fans, saying rather than being disgusted by what they're seeing on the field, Patriots fans should appreciate all this organization has given them over the last 20 years.